Experience the Action Like Never Before — ‘Lethal Weapon’ Comes to 4K UHD June 24th!

The iconic 1987 action-thriller Lethal Weapon, directed by Richard Donner and starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, arrives on Digital and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on June 24th.

A box office smash and Oscar® nominee for Best Sound, the film launched a franchise with three sequels and a TV series. The new release includes both the original 1987 theatrical cut and the 2000 Director’s Cut, which features seven minutes of additional footage.

Written by Shane Black and produced by Donner and Joel Silver, Lethal Weapon stars Gibson (Braveheart) as volatile detective Martin Riggs and Glover (Predator) as his steady partner Roger Murtaugh. Gary Busey (Point Break) also stars.

The 4K UHD Blu-ray will be available at major retailers, while the digital version can be purchased through Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and more.

About the Film: Gibson plays a reckless cop on the edge after his wife’s death. Glover is the veteran detective counting the days to retirement. Forced to team up, they unravel a suicide case tied to a dangerous international crime ring in this high-octane thriller that redefined the buddy-cop genre.

Special Features on the 4K UHD Blu-ray include:

A Legacy of Inspiration: Remembering Richard Donner

“I’m Too Old for This…”