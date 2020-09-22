Toilets, LoveFinderrz, Dragons, and Trains! — An Inside Look At ‘Rick and Morty Season 4’ On Blu-ray!

Can a toxic fanbase (and in specific instances, creators) turn a once beloved show to that of distain and hate? That was the question I was asking myself while heading into Season 4 of “Rick and Morty.” Being a huge fan of the show for the first two seasons, I never saw myself disliking the show as it gained popularity. Unfortunately, as the third season began, my love for the show began to dwindle. Personally, I feel this has little to do with the quality of the show, and more to do with the people who loved it around me. A fanbase that almost seemed to miss the point of the show altogether. This isn’t one of those, “You don’t like it because you don’t get it” write ups, but screaming at the top of your lungs, “I’m Pickle Rick” isn’t exactly the height of comedy. That was what I saw fans taking away from the show rather than the commentary on life, the afterlife, and everything in between that it actually was. Well, there was that, the annoying videos of fans being the absolute worst when trying to get dipping sauce and the blatant sexism amongst the fanbase when the creators worked to employ a more “gender-balanced” writing team. While this may have been a small minority, as with most cases, it was the most vocal and a huge turn off for someone who just wanted to enjoy a new show they loved. Will come back to this in a minute.

In more recent times, the Dan Harmon hate train has been back on track. A short film from a decade ago resurfaced recently and it rivals “A Serbian Film” in terms of disturbing content. Okay, maybe not that bad, but the implications do make me feel sick to my stomach. That being said, gross problematic humor from a decade ago shouldn’t dictate how a person is viewed now. We’re all very different people than we were then, and taking society into account, the world is completely different than it was then as well. While this may seem to come with bias, (“Community” is my favorite show of all time) I’ve watched Harmon grow as a person since the creation of both that and his collaboration with Roiland. We’re off topic, but I feel like this had to be brought up and addressed before we could move forward.

So, “Rick and Morty”… two seasons I loved and one season I unfairly judged based on the people around me. Would Season 4 be the one to bring me back? As the entire family sits around the table and Beth announces that this will be just like Season 1 again, I’m here to say yes. Honestly, the family splitting off and the constant hatred for Jerry became tired in the past. Having them all back together again, and only having Rick hate Jerry, was a return to form I welcomed. The dynamic of the household has changed. Rick’s no longer the one “in charge” and I feel like that allows for more exploration with the character. Having no reigns on him almost made him too mean spirited, which, deep down I feel like he truly cares about his family.

I won’t be going episode by episode, but a special mention has to be made for episode 1. The season kicks off with “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat”. Our duo starts the episode hunting for death crystals, errr…crystals that tell you how you’re going to die. While I was already curious about how this device would be used, I was blown away with where they went with it just to begin. Morty discovers that one of the ways he’s predicted to die is by the side of love interest, Jessica. So Morty vows to make all the choices needed to make this outcome true. What follows is one of the greatest episodes of television in recent memory. I laughed until my sides hurt, and the eventual Akira reference made me fanboy harder than I ever remembered.

The season remains strong all of the way throughout. Episode 6, “Never Ricking Morty” is the season’s meta anthology episode. Think season 4’s version of Interdimensional Cable. The plot see’s Rick and Morty on a literal Story Train which keeps the story rolling along. While some may find the meta nature of the plot too much, I feel like it’s Roiland at his absolute best.

THE VERDICT: Season 4 of “Rick and Morty” really brought me back into loving the show, and the Blu-ray does not disappoint. At over an hour worth of special features, this epic release includes an overall look at the making of season 4, a quick inside look at each episode individually, the directing process, and an absolutely hilarious look at the creation of Snake Jazz — if you’ve seen it, you know.

Honestly, couldn’t be happier with the fourth season of “Rick and Morty”. Not only does it feel like a true return to form, but you can honestly feel the joy that goes into making it. It doesn’t feel forced, which I felt season 3 did. The Blu-ray is jam-packed with features and you WILL NOT be disappointed with your purchase!

Rick and Morty: Season 4 is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($29.98 in Canada) and $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). Rick and Morty: Season 4 is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

BONUS FEATURES

• A Day at Rick and Morty: Inside Season 4

• Inside the Episode for each episode

• Creating Snake Jazz

• Directing Rick and Morty

• Samurai and Shogun

• Prop Process

• Character Creation

• Animation Challenges

10 (22 Minute) EPISODES

• Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat

• The Old Man and the Seat

• One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

• Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktime’s Morty

• Rattlerstar Ricklactica

• Never Ricking Morty

• Promotyus

• The Vat of Acid Episode

• Childrick of Mort

• Star Morty Rickturn of the Jerri

The Phenomenal Dylan Lyles is an obsessive fan of cinema, pro wrestling, horror, vinyl, and comic books. Bursting from the womb in 1992, Dylan’s surrounded himself with all things geek culture. Earliest memories include Wrestlemania 11, ‘The Death of Superman,’ and Jason Voorhees emerging from the waters of Camp Crystal Lake. You may see him sharing his opinion on just about everything on the internet or maybe even working the crowds at pop culture events up and down the east coast. You love him and he loves you!