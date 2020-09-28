New Poster and Trailer Arrive For ‘My Dad’s Christmas Date’ Starring Jermey Piven

Ready for a healthy dose of holiday season? The official trailer and poster art for director Mick Davis’ new film, ‘My Dad’s Christmas Date,’ have arrived! The film stars Jeremy Piven, Olivia Mai Barrett, Hadar Cats, Megan Brown Martinez, Roger Aston-Griffiths, Nathalie Cox, and Joely Richardson. Check out the official synopsis for the film below and mark your calendar for November 6th when the flick hits theaters and On Demand!

Official Synopsis: It’s Christmas and the charming city of York, home to Jules, 16 and her Dad, David is decked out ready for the festive season. In many ways, David and Jules’ relationship is no different from that of most fathers and their sixteen-year-old daughters. He struggles to understand her, she refuses to communicate with him. He wants to be involved in her life, she wants her own space. In one important respect, however, David and Jules share a profound bond: the death of Jules’ mum, and David’s wife, in a car crash two years before. With both struggling to cope with everyday life in the shadow of their loss, Jules, inspired by happy memories of her mum, decides to take matters into her own hands.

