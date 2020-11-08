Ice Nine Kills Absolutely Slay With “The Silver Stream” Livestream Event and New Live Album!

Horror and metal have always served as one of the world’s most delightful ghoulish blends, and Ice Nine Kills have set the gold standard with their latest concoction. Just in time for the spookiest of seasons, the band launched one of the best Covid-19 era live events with “The Silver Stream.” Hosted by the legendary Bill Moseley (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Repo! The Genetic Opera, The Devil’s Rejects), the event is based around a beautifully shot 19-song concert film, which was captured live at their sold-out show at the Worcester Palladium last year. Typically, a high-energy, streaming concert event would be enough to satisfy the bloodthirsty masses. However, INK aren’t the type to settle for mediocrity and immediately upped the stakes by injecting an all-original horror film into the mix! Written fresh from the twisted mind of INK frontman Spencer Charnas, the slasher film portion of the event, which weaves in and out of the live show, was brought to life by director Myles Erfurth of Stained Glass Eye Entertainment.

“The Silver Stream” has no shortage of highlights and Earth-scorching hits from the band’s 2018 hit album “The Silver Scream,” as well as fan favorites such as “Hell In The Hallways” and “The Fastest Way To A Girl’s Heart Is Through Her Ribcage” spring to live onstage. If you missed the event, you can relive the magic in audio for with the band’s recently unleashed live album, “I Heard They KILL Live!!” via Fearless Records. INK toes that line of cheesiness, but flip it in just enough of a way to please any fan of the scene. What shouldn’t work, does. It’s like the greatest 80’s horror flick in music (and live concert) form. Spencer’s love of both horror and heavy music shines, as the band pulls together a mashup that would please any fan of the macabre. Ice Nine Kills continue to change the game when it comes to building next-level fan experiences, like any good horror sequel, there is little doubt that the next chapters in their story will be even more mind-blowing and immersive!

“I Heard They KILL Live!!” is available to order digitally, on CD or as a double vinyl LP with a variety of bundles available at this location, along with a killer assortment of other Ice Nine Kills march!

Speaking on the very special sold-out hometown show, Spencer Charnas, frontman and creative visionary of Ice Nine Kills says:

“The Worcester Palladium holds a very special place in the heart of INK’s history. On September 22nd, 2000, I [Spencer Charnas] attended a Goldfinger/Mest concert there that changed the course of my life. I knew after that incredibly high-energy show that I wanted to dedicate my life to writing and performing my own music. One year later, INK’s first show would take place on the very same stage at a battle of the bands that we did not win. The concert is pictured in this album insert. 18 years later we sold out the very same 3,000 capacity venue and recorded this live album there—a full circle moment that I will never forget. This album is dedicated to the INK psychos who allow us to make murder and mayhem an actual career.”

ICE NINE KILLS — ‘I HEARD THEY KILL LIVE!!’ Tracklisting:

1. Thank God It’s Friday

2. The Jig Is Up

3. SAVAGES

4. The Nature Of The Beast

5. The World In My Hands

6. Communion Of The Cursed

7. A Grave Mistake

8. Your Number’s Up

9. Rocking The Boat

10. Merry Axe-Mas

11. Thriller

12. Hell In The Hallways

13. Stabbing In The Dark

14. The Fastest Way To A Girl’s Heart Is Through Her Ribcage

15. Love Bites

16. Tess-Timony

17. Me, Myself and Hyde

18. The American Nightmare

19. IT Is The End

The Phenomenal Dylan Lyles is an obsessive fan of cinema, pro wrestling, horror, vinyl, and comic books. Bursting from the womb in 1992, Dylan’s surrounded himself with all things geek culture. Earliest memories include Wrestlemania 11, ‘The Death of Superman,’ and Jason Voorhees emerging from the waters of Camp Crystal Lake. You may see him sharing his opinion on just about everything on the internet or maybe even working the crowds at pop culture events up and down the east coast. You love him and he loves you!