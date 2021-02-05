Love and Death Drop New Track “The Hunter” and BTS Rehearsal Footage For Upcoming Streaming Event

With the release of their highly anticipated new album – ‘Perfectly Preserved’ – and globally streamed album release concert only a week away, Love and Death, the anthemic hard rock project spearheaded by Brian ‘Head’ Welch (Korn) and Jasen Rauch (Breaking Benjamin) have revealed the full list of special guests joining them as they take to the stage for the first time in eight years. Joining the band for their epic streaming event on February 12th will be Lacey Sturm of Flyleaf, Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin and Matty Mullins of Memphis May Fire. Tickets available here.

The band have also shared a clip of behind the scenes rehearsal footage for the event, which can be viewed here or by clicking the image below. The official trailer for the event can be viewed here.

Speaking on his excitement for the upcoming streaming event, Brian “Head” Welch shares: “Regarding the album release concert February 12, I’m actually quite shocked that we are going to pull off such an amazing event with some special very guests who live in different states–all during a world-wide pandemic!”

Love and Death have also treated fans to the third new track from ‘Perfectly Preserved’. Titled “The Hunter” and featuring Keith Wallen from Breaking Benjamin, the track is accompanied by a thought provoking lyric video providing a visual commentary to the lyrical theme of the song, showing the state our society currently finds itself in. The video for “The Hunter” can be found by clicking here or by clicking the image below.

Elaborating on the meaning behind the new track and it’s visual accompaniment, Welch adds: “We’ve been very fortunate to have such a professional team around this project to help us put out such quality content with our latest release. Our newest track “The Hunter” feat. Keith Wallen is no exception. Naro Studios along with Soft Surrogate really helped get our message across in “The Hunter” regarding the many different crises that our society in America has been facing as of late. It truly is a work of art.”

“The Hunter” follows the release of lead single “Down“ which was released in November 2020, marking the band’s first new music in 8 years and subsequent track “White Flag“. Since its release, “Down” has hit 1.2 million total global streams to date with the official music video and lyric video amassing 937k YouTube views to date.

Love and Death will be treating fans to a once-in-a-lifetime, globally streamed concert event, taking place the same day that Perfectly Preserved is released – Friday, February 12th – at 5pm PST/7pm CST/8pm EST. The stream will be available to ticket holders on demand for 48 hours after the initial broadcast.

The event features songs from both the new album, Perfectly Preserved, as well as several tracks off 2013’s Between Here and Lost and will feature several guest performances from Lacey Sturm of Flyleaf, Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin and Matty Mullins of Memphis May Fire

Tickets and bundles are available now with shirts, CDs, Vinyl, and even a very limited guitar bundle signed by all the band and guest performers at the event. Head to loveanddeath.veeps.com for full info and to purchase.

‘PERFECTLY PRESERVED’ Tracklisting:

Infamy Tragedy Down Let Me Love You (feat Lacey Sturm) Death Of Us Slow Fire The Hunter (feat. Keith Wallen) Lo Lamento Affliction White Flag (feat Ryan Hayes)

About Love and Death

Love and Death began with the similar raw, authentic emotional honesty that drove singer/guitarist Brian “Head” Welch to multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning heights as a cofounder of genre trailblazers Korn. Forged as an outlet for recovery and redemption in a season of change, the formation of Love and Death resulted in the dynamic 2013 debut Between Here & Lost. The album spoke plainly to the hearts of similarly disenfranchised fans all across the world.

Love and Death now return with Perfectly Preserved, a crushing yet accessible full-length follow-up, driven by the spiritual resilience inherent in the first record, combined with an even starker depiction of real-life struggle. Anger, broken relationships, lowered self-worth, and the collision of optimistic values with oppressive systems are all on display, from the arresting refrains of “Tragedy,” “Death of Us,” and “Affliction,” to the bold, conqueror driven anthem of “White Flag.” Simply put, it is heavy music to vigorously confront depression, heartbreak, and pain.

Perfectly Preserved marks the introduction of guitarist, bassist and co-songwriter Jasen Rauch as a full-fledged member of the band, as well as second time producer for Love and Death (co-production from Joe Rickard). Jasen, best known as an integral part of chart-topping rockers Breaking Benjamin, produced Love and Death’s first album in 2013. Completing this definitive lineup as they charge into this new chapter are the band’s original guitarist, JR Bareis, who now shares vocals with Welch, and powerhouse drummer Isaiah Perez.

Much like A Perfect Circle or Stone Sour, Love and Death isn’t a “side project” or replacement for the guys’ respective bands. It’s an extension and companion, offering each of them a unique outlet to explore different aspects of their creative passions.

It’s also an opportunity for further collaboration with their friends from other bands. “The Hunter” features Jasen’s Breaking Benjamin bandmate (and solo artist) Keith Wallen, who was also a major co-writer on the project, and longtime comrade and former Flyleaf singer, Lacey Sturm lends her vocals to a metallic rendition of a surprising pop cover.

As their fans have learned to expect, Love and Death are fearless in their open examination of contradictions and failure, making confessional music with an underlying anchor of purpose and hope. Like the band’s very moniker suggests, both ‘Love’ and ‘Death’ are very present in all that they do.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.