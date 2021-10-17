Bridget Thoreson Casts Delightfully Bewitching Spell With ‘The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook’

Sistas! October is upon us, and while some celebrate by cloaking themselves in flannel and worshipping the beloved pumpkin spice latte, the rest of us are dusting off our rideable household appliances, and getting ready to fly to the nearest viewing of the nostalgic witch flick, Hocus Pocus. If you need to conjure up a dish or drink to take to a viewing (party), or if you’re hosting your own monster mash, The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook is here to help! Bridget Thoreson, author of XOXO: A Cocktail Book, has created a compilation of delicious recipes that will leave you spellbound all year round.

With this ungodly book, on All Hallows’ Eve, learn to make yourself a Black Flame Cocktail and prepare for a night of dancing, or you can make a cauldron full of Burning Rain Death Punch and prepare for a night of dancing until you die. If you find yourself hungry, draining the life from children isn’t as satisfying for mortals. The Mischief Night Pasta is a nice alternative for a lovely dinner, especially after a night of, well, mischief.

Even more ghastly than edible children and Billy Butcherson coming back from the dead, is that those of us who grew up with Hocus Pocus are now facing the same fate as the Sanderson Sisters: We’re…old(er). Don’t worry. If you’re no longer the one to light the black flame candle and you find yourself reliving the movie with your very own little Dani, awkwardly explaining away the word “yabos,” the cookbook is jam packed with kid friendly recipes, mocktails, and party treats!

So hop a broom, or take the city bus and grab your copy so you can let your culinary creativity run amuck, amuck, amuck!

Katy North is an accomplished writer and all-around creative force who lends her voice to a number of online and print publications. A self-described pop culture enthusiast, a few of her favorite properties include ‘Batman 1966,’ ‘The Addams Family,’ ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Murder She Wrote.’ Angela Lansbury is her spirit animal.