Mega Ran Shares “Flight 2.0” Music Video — ‘Live 95’ Album Drops October 22nd!

Phoenix via Philadelphia rapper and video game enthusiest Mega Ran has shared the official music video for “Flight 2.0” today. The cut comes on the heels of last week’s “Live 95 (Basketball Diaries)” music video, which premiered HERE via KUTX.

“Flight” is all about my obsession and love/hate relationship with sneakers and sneaker culture, which started way back when I was a teen. Dope shoes are so synonymous with hip hop, so we had a fun time stepping into the world of sneaker retail thanks to the good folks at Guest List, one of the best sneaker spots on the west. – Mega Ran

Currently on tour with MC Lars, MC Frontalot and Schaffer the Darkloard, Mega Ran’s new album Live 95 arrives this Friday. The LP delivers top-flight 90’s-styled lyricism, words of wisdom from Hall-Of-Fame level former NBA players, and features from world-renowned MCs Del The Funky Homosapien, Mickey Factz, Czarface and even the legendary 2Pac’s proteges, The Outlawz.

Mega Ran Confirmed Tour Dates

10/19 @ Empire Control Room in Austin, TX

10/20 @ Gas Monkey in Dallas, TX

10/21 @ 89th Street in Oklahoma City, OK

10/22 @ Uptown Theater in Kansas City, MO

10/23 @ Studio B at Skyway Theatre in Minneapolis, MN

10/24 @ The Bur Oak in Madison, WI

10/26 @ Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL

10/27 @ The Loving Touch in Ferndale, MI

10/28 @ Mahalls in Cleveland, OH

Mega Ran’s Live ’95 drops October 22nd! The album is now available for pre-order at this location — PRESS HERE!

ABOUT MEGA RAN:

When March 2020 forced an unprecedented career pivot from focusing on live shows and recorded music to focusing on digital content and fan interaction, Teacher/Rapper/Hero Mega Ran seamlessly transformed his style to adapt to the times. From his wildly successful run with his own web show Random House Studios to the monthly online only 4 Eyed Horsemen Specials, to releasing his first book Dream Master to rave reviews, and doubling down on his podcast Random Encounters while getting partnered on Twitch as an interactive video game music DJ and content creator, Mega Ran has spent the pandemic innovating his approach while keeping an eye on the horizon for his opportunity to get back in front of his diehard fans all of the world.

In addition to making a new full-length studio album, watching endless hours of NBA and gaming, Mega Ran spent the past year dedicating himself to live streaming and fundraising for social justice causes, raising over $20,000 for various charities.

Stay Connected with Mega Ran:

Website | Facebook | Spotify | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

Obsessed with all things horror, video games, comics and vinyl, Dylan has been surrounded by all things geek culture since birth. Along with writing for Icon Versus Icon he’s also the co-host for the year long Christmas podcast, “Christmas 365”. “No wimps. No False Metal.”