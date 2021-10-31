BORN 2 BE RAD: Celebrate Halloween With A Retro Halloween Commercial Watch Along!

At long last, the spookiest day of the year has arrived! In celebration of Halloween 2021, the Born 2 Be Rad Crew (consisting of pop culture fanatics Marissa, Kyle and Garrett) take the plunge into the world of the retro Halloween commercials we all grew up on! This special holiday watch along episode guaranteed to take you back to your glory days!

If you are in the mood for even more sugary dose of nostalgia, check out their recent “Monster Cereals Trilogy” series, which includes an amazing rundown of General Mills latest offerings for the Halloween season!

A lifelong pop culture enthusiast, Garrett's interests span the realms of movies, memorabilia, alternative movie posters, physical media and much more! If you are into heaping helping of nostalgia with a focus on the 80s and 90s, he's the guy you want in your corner! In addition to his work as a pop culture aficianado, Garrett is a professional personal trainer and fitness coach.