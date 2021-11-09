BORN 2 BE RAD: A Look At Vinegar Syndrome’s ‘NEW YORK NINJA’ Limited Edition 2-Disc Blu-ray Release!

Vinegar Syndrome has created quite a buzz with one of their newest releases, NEW YORK NINJA. One of the most unique flicks in recent memory, it’s a film that truly packs a punch! This week’s episode of BORN 2 BE RAD is laser-focused on this epic release. Check out Garrett’s thoughts on the film and a breakdown of the limited edition Blu-ray below!

‘NEW YORK NINJA’ Limited Edition 2-Disc Blu-ray Box Set Overview:

This loaded Limited Edition 2-disc Blu-ray box includes an extended making-of documentary and is housed in a deluxe VSU-style case with incredible custom artwork by Tom Hodge of The Dude Designs and R.P. “Kung Fu Bob” O’Brien. The case includes a 40-page book with an essay by director Kurtis Spieler and a custom slipcover designed by Richard Hilliard.

Official Synopsis: John is just an average man working as a sound technician for a New York City news station, until one day his pregnant wife is brutally murdered while witnessing the kidnapping of a young woman in broad daylight. Turning to the police for help, John soon learns that the city is overrun with crime and the police are too busy to help. Dressing as a white ninja, John takes to the streets as a sword wielding vigilante hell bent on cleaning up the streets of the city he once loved by ridding it of muggers, pickpockets, rapists, and gang members. However, in John’s quest for justice, he soon finds himself the target of every criminal in the city, including a mysterious villain known only as the Plutonium Killer. Will John survive to become the hero that New York City so desperately needs?

Originally directed by and starring martial arts actor John Liu (The Secret Rivals, Invincible Armor) in his only American production, New York Ninja was filmed entirely on 35mm in 1984, but the project was abandoned during production resulting in all original sound materials being lost over time. 35 years later, Vinegar Syndrome acquired the original unedited camera negative and painstakingly constructed and completed the film. Enlisting the voice talents of genre favorites: Don “The Dragon” Wilson (Bloodfist, Whatever It Takes), Linnea Quigley (Return of the Living Dead, Nightmare Sisters), Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes, Auntie Lee’s Meat Pies), Vince Murdocco (Night Hunter, LA Wars), Matt Mitler (The Mutilator, Battle for the Lost Planet), Leon Isaac Kennedy (Lone Wolf McQuade, Penitentiary), Ginger Lynn Allen (The Devil’s Rejects, Vice Academy), and Cynthia Rothrock (China O’Brien, Martial Law) Vinegar Syndrome Pictures is extremely proud to present this truly one of kind film experience.

Restored in 4K from the original camera elements, New York Ninja is finally available in all of its ridiculous over-the-top glory for the first time ever after spending nearly four decades in film obscurity.

Blu-ray Details:

• Region Free 2-disc Blu-ray Set

• Scanned & restored in 4K from its 35mm original camera negative

• Digitally mastered 2.0 stereo mix with an optional analog mono mix

• Commentary track with re-writer/re-director/editor Kurtis M. Spieler

• “Re-Enter The New York Ninja” – an extended making-of documentary with the cast and crew

• “Re-Directing New York Ninja” – an interview with Kurtis M. Spieler

• “The Music of New York Ninja” – interviews with the members of Voyag3r

• “Locations Unmasked” – revisiting the locations of New York Ninja with Michael Gingold

• Deleted scenes with commentary

• B-roll and outtake montage

• Original sizzle reel VHS

• Theatrical trailer

• Still gallery

• Case artwork by Tom Hodge of The Dude Designs

• Blu-ray sleeve artwork by R.P. “Kung Fu Bob” O’Brien

• English SDH subtitles

A lifelong pop culture enthusiast, Garrett’s interests span the realms of movies, memorabilia, alternative movie posters, physical media and much more! If you are into heaping helping of nostalgia with a focus on the 80s and 90s, he’s the guy you want in your corner! In addition to his work as a pop culture aficianado, Garrett is a professional personal trainer and fitness coach. Garrett holds a variety of professional certifications, including ACSM-CPT; PPSC; CFSC ; CPPS ; NASM-FNS. For Virtual Fitness Training or Online Coaching inquires, check out www.gpscoaching.net.