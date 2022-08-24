‘Friends’-Themed Central Perk Coffeehouse Coming in 2023 — New Blends Available For Home Delivery!

For FRIENDS fans and coffee lovers everywhere, today Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment with CenPer Holdings, LLC, comprised of industry experts from the coffee, specialty food and beverage, hospitality, and entertainment worlds — including Top Chef and multiple James Beard Foundation Award Winner Tom Colicchio — couldn’t BE anymore excited to announce Central Perk Coffeehouse, a modern-day coffeehouse inspired by Central Perk from the hit TV series, opening its first location in 2023. Imbued with the same heart and soul as the iconic setting from the series, Central Perk Coffeehouse will be a place for fans (and friends) to slow down and come together over great coffee and eats.

FRIENDS fans know Central Perk as the gathering place for Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross — the ultimate hang-out spot — not only to get a delicious cup of coffee but also where the gang spent much of their free time conversing and making memories. Fast forward 28 years and a modern-day version will open its real doors in 2023.

“Central Perk is more than just a coffeehouse, it was a home away from home for our six favorite FRIENDS,” said Peter van Roden, SVP, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment. “Working closely with the CenPer Holdings team in creating this fresh, yet familiar environment, we’re looking forward to giving fans a Central Perk of their own — coffeehouses that captures the heart of the show while delivering a first-class coffee experience.”

While the first location and opening date will be announced soon, fans will immediately be able to get their coffee fix now with the launch of Central Perk Coffee, a line of artisanal quality coffees made with the highest quality premium Arabica beans available in three select varietals:

“How You Doin’?” (medium roast)

“Pivot Blend” (medium/dark roast)

“We Were on a Coffee Break” (dark roast)

Chef and CenPer Holdings Partner Tom Colicchio said of the venture, “Our goal with this partnership and the Central Perk brand, like all of my food and beverage enterprises, is to secure the best ingredients and then deliver superior products and services for a great customer experience. With Central Perk, we can’t wait to offer friends old and new a really enjoyable premium cup of coffee and hope they settle in with us for the next chapter of this beloved story.”

Lovingly roasted and shipped direct to consumers through a customizable coffee subscription service or a curated multi-blend variety pack, each blend is available in whole bean and ground formats, as well as BPI Certified compostable single serve coffee pods compatible with Keurig K-Cup® brewers. Single Central Perk Coffee products are also available. All Central Perk Coffees are sustainably sourced, produced and packaged using responsible environmental practices.

Central Perk Coffee can be ordered beginning August 24 by visiting www.centralperk.com. The first 6,000 new Central Perk Coffee subscribers will receive a complimentary collectable can of “How You Doin’?” coffee, a medium roast ground varietal. This individually numbered limited edition tin was created exclusively for true FRIENDS fans and coffee lovers.

What better way to enjoy Central Perk Coffee than to have it alongside your favorite episodes of FRIENDS? Fans can watch Friends: The Reunion special and binge all 236 episodes of the original beloved series on HBO Max.

For updates on the upcoming Central Perk Coffeehouse or to place your orders for Central Perk Coffee, please visit www.centralperk.com.

