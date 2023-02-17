BORN 2 BE RAD: Unboxing NECA’s Long-Awaited 1:1 Tiffany Valentine Replica!

What a time to be alive! In 2023, it’s now possible to own an authentic, posable, life-size replica of the Tiffany doll from the cult classic movie Bride of Chucky. Join Garrett Sawaia of BORN 2 BE RAD as he takes an exclusive look at this next-level collectible!

DETAILS: This 1:1 model is based on Tiffany’s on-screen appearance and has been exactingly duplicated from measurements and references from puppeteers who worked on the film to be the most screen-accurate representation available anywhere. It has an inner articulated armature so you can pose her, life-like eyes, synthetic hair, and clothing that precisely matches the screen-used garments. This fantastic replica doll, sculpted by Iric Fidram and Mychal Vens of Moody Pudding Studios, stands approximately 30 inches tall and will be the crowning piece in any collection.

