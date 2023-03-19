Being a child of the 90s, I may be biased when I say it was the best decade to grow up in, and I’m OK with that bias. We missed the serial killer saturated 70s and avoided the trauma of the Challenger disaster school day. We were experiencing Mrs Doubtfire, The Sandlot, Toy Story, and Hocus Pocus for the first time ever. Our biggest responsibilities were remembering to say no to drugs, wear our seatbelts, and not ingest any toxic household products. We lived off of Bagel Bites, Dunkaroos, Lunchables, and Fruity Pebbles cereal. Oh, and they cloned a sheep. RIP, Dolly.

It was an amazing time to be alive. Things were pretty great. Almost as perfect as Cory and Topanga’s unrealistic relationship. Now we find ourselves as grown adults, navigating the uncertain waters of the 2020s. We’ve been saddled with enough work, bills, pandemics, and politics to give even David Wooderson an edge of anxiety. As we all seek out methods to carry out the mantra of “I just have to get through this week,” many of us crave nostalgia to soothe our souls.

To satisfy those cravings, our friends at Snax-Sational Brands (the makers of the always amazing Candy Pop and Cookie Pop) have created Cereal Pop, featuring our beloved Fruity Pebbles cereal. This pillowy popcorn is lightly coated, then adorned in a sweet, milky drizzle. The most magical part is that it’s tossed in the colorful cereal of Saturday mornings. The perfect sweet and salty combination is complimented even further by the pop (pun intended) of pebbly goodness. Though Cereal Pop will certainly hit those sweet snack desires, it’s not so cloyingly sweet that you’ll be conjuring images of purple dinosaurs or clowns on couches.

Whether you need a snack for binging Buffy, a movie night treat for introducing your kids to the REAL Space Jam, or you just can’t stop watching Barney Rubble’s rapping detective commercial on YouTube, Cereal Pop won’t disappoint. It’s also available in a chocolatey Cocoa Pebbles variety, and it’s really hard to pick a favorite. My advice is to avoid it altogether and grab a bag of each – just yabba dabba do it!

It’s also important to note that SNAX-Sational Brands donates a portion of their proceeds to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives!