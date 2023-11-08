2024 SHE ROCKS AWARDS: Debbie Gibson, Laura Karpman, Britt Lightning, Kelsy Karter, Sylvia Massy Announced As Honorees!

Debbie Gibson, Laura Karpman, Britt Lightning, Kelsy Karter, and Sylvia Massy as the first announced honorees at the upcoming 2024 She Rocks Awards. Susanna Hoffs will co-host this event that recognizes women who stand out as innovators and role models in the music industry. The 12th annual live awards show, which is now an official NAMM-sponsored event, will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at the Anaheim Convention Center Ballroom in Anaheim, CA. Tickets to attend are on sale now here. The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN) revealsandas the first announced honorees at the upcoming 2024 She Rocks Awards. Susanna Hoffs will co-host this event that recognizes women who stand out as innovators and role models in the music industry. The 12th annual live awards show, which is now an official NAMM-sponsored event, will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at the Anaheim Convention Center Ballroom in Anaheim, CA.

Debbie Gibson made history at 16 with her Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Foolish Beat,” becoming the youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a number one hit—she is still the youngest female to hold that record for over 30 years. She’s sold over 16 million albums and showcased her talent in 17 musicals, from Broadway’s Les Misérables to the West End’s Grease. In 2019, Gibson joined NKOTB on The Mixtape Arena Tour and judged Nickelodeon’s “America’s Most Musical Family.” Her 2020 single “Girls Night Out” reached No. 4 on both the U.S. Billboard and U.K. MusicWeek charts. In 2021 she guest-starred on “Lucifer,” and released her first pop album in 20 years, The Body Remembers, which quickly rose to No. 2 on the Apple Pop Sales Charts. In 2022 she embarked on a U.S. solo tour, celebrating the 35th anniversary of her debut album Out of the Blue, and released her first full-length holiday album, Winterlicious. She recently announced a book deal with Gallery for her upcoming memoir. And in 2024 Gibson will celebrate 35 years of her #1 album Electric Youth.

Boasting one of pop’s most beloved voices, Susanna Hoffs was born and raised in Los Angeles with an ever-present soundtrack of ’60s music. Co-founder of the Bangles, a seminal band with three platinum-selling albums, Susanna has recorded four solo albums, including her latest, The Deep End, produced by Peter Asher. After working together in the Austin Powers films, Susanna and Matthew Sweet released three volumes of their acclaimed Under the Covers series. Susanna has collaborated with Rufus Wainwright, Tom Petty, Chris Martin, Mike Campbell, Jack Antonoff, Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, Aimee Mann, Andrew Bird, Jon Brion, Maya Rudolph, and many others. In 2023, she released her first novel This Bird Has Flown, hailed by The New York Times called it the “smart, ferocious rock-star redemption romance you didn’t know you needed.” NPR called it “a love story — and a valentine to music.” Susanna was honored at the She Rocks Awards in 2015.

Britt Lightning is the lead guitarist for the all-female Platinum selling 80’s rock band is the lead guitarist for the all-female Platinum selling 80’s rock band Vixen . She is also the Musical Director at Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp , which helps change lives through music and allows people to live their rockstar fantasies and jam with their musical heroes. During COVID Britt hosted and helped to produce over 200 online Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp masterclasses with legendary artists including Roger Daltrey (The Who), Alice Cooper, Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) and more. Britt has toured with 25-time Grammy Award winning artist Alejandro Sanz, pop artists Rachel Platten and Jason Derulo, and continues to tour with Vixen while working on their upcoming studio album.

Kelsy Karter is an Australian singer, songwriter, musician and the frontwoman of Kelsy Karter & The Heroines, a four-piece Australian/British rock & roll band. She is famously known for pranking the world in 2019 with a fake tattoo of Harry Styles on her face for the promotion of her breakout hit “Harry.” In 2020, after the release of their debut album Missing Person, Rolling Stone Magazine called Kelsy “a beacon for female rock stars.” Kelsy and her band have spent the past several years touring the world as headliners, support and festivals, most recently in 2023 supporting Billy Idol across the US. They are currently working on their second album.

Producer Sylvia Massy is best known for her work with Tool, System of a Down, Skunk Anansie, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Taylor Hawkins, Johnny Cash, Prince, Jason Isbell and more. She’s received over 25 gold and platinum record awards throughout her career. Sylvia is a vintage audio equipment expert and owns the world’s largest vintage microphone collection. Sylvia’s book “Recording Unhinged” is an Amazon best-seller. She’s an accomplished Fine Artist and Illustrator, Author, Educator and relentless Entrepreneur. But to her many friends, she’s just Sylvia, the Radiant Being.

A bold, incandescent talent, composer Laura Karpman creates powerful, imaginative scores that push the boundaries of storytelling. Her award-winning music, spanning film, television, theater, interactive media and live performance, reflects an audaciously creative, prodigious fresh spirit. Her accolades are many, and include multiple Emmy’s, a GRAMMY and a Critic’s Choice Award. Laura was elected the first female Governor in the Music Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This year is perhaps her most prolific to date, with six film and TV projects alone — Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (Max), 61st Street (The CW), and American Fiction (MGM/Amazon), while being a leading composer across the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her projects What If? (Disney+), Ms. Marvel (Disney+), and the latest feature from the studio, The Marvels (Disney).

The She Rocks Awards is the premier event during the NAMM Show, bringing together industry professionals, music icons, artists, fans and the media. The annual event honors women who are groundbreakers, innovators and have displayed exceptional leadership within the music and audio industry. Past honorees of the She Rocks Awards include The Go-Go’s, Dionne Warwick, Nancy Wilson, Lzzy Hale, Gloria Gaynor, Linda Perry, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benatar, Judy Collins, The B-52s, Colbie Caillat, Chaka Khan, Ronnie Spector, Orianthi, The Bangles, and many more, plus a collection of trailblazers and role models from all walks of the music and audio industries.

The 2024 She Rocks Awards will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at The Anaheim Convention Center Ballroom in Anaheim CA at 7:00 p.m. This celebratory evening includes live music, awards and speeches, celebrity appearances, a fabulous silent auction, amazing gift bags and so much more! Tickets to the event which include dinner, and are now on sale. The She Rocks Awards is open to the public; a NAMM Show badge is required to attend the She Rocks Awards. Find out more and purchase tickets at sherocksawards.com

