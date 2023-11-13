BRYAN ADAMS Extends His Wildly Popular ‘So Happy It Hurts Tour’ With 2024 Tour Dates

Legendary singer-songwriter Bryan Adams announced the extension of his highly successful So Happy It Hurts Tour with 31 dates slated for next year. Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 run kicks off on Saturday, January 20 in Billings, MT at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, with stops across North America in San Jose, El Paso, Mexico City, Orlando, Pittsburgh, and more before wrapping up on Wednesday, March 20 in Syracuse, NY at Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial. Special guest Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook will join as support across the tour.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, November 14 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 17 at 10 AM local time at bryanadams.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, a specially designed gift item, early entry and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Additionally, Adams will release his new box set, LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL (BMG), on December 8, 2023. The box set includes a total of 35 live songs, a Blu-Ray DVD of all the performances, plus a 32-page photo book featuring exclusive images from the three storied nights. LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL will be offered in multiple physical formats and is available for pre-order HERE.

SO HAPPY IT HURTS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sat Jan 20 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Sun Jan 21 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Tue Jan 23 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Wed Jan 24 – Stateline, NV – Tahoe Blue Event Center

Fri Jan 26 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Sun Jan 28 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Tue Jan 30 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Thu Feb 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Feb 02 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena

Sat Feb 03 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena *

Tue Feb 06 – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey *~

Thu Feb 08 – Mexico City, MX – Arena CDMX *~

Wed Feb 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ^

Thu Feb 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Fri Feb 23 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena

Tue Feb 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Wed Feb 28 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Thu Feb 29 – Highland Heights, KY – Truist Arena

Fri Mar 01 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sun Mar 03 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena

Tue Mar 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Wed Mar 06 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Fri Mar 08 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena ^

Sun Mar 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ^

Tue Mar 12 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Wed Mar 13 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

Fri Mar 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Mar 16 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Mar 17 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

Tue Mar 19 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

Wed Mar 20 – Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

* Without Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook

^ On Sale November 18 at 10 AM Local Time

~ Non-Live Nation date

About Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams’ music has achieved #1 status in over 40 countries and is about to continue his tour of the USA in 2024. He has garnered many awards and accolades including 3 Academy Award nominations, 5 Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy award and multiple Canadian awards such as Companion of the Order of Canada and 18 Juno Awards among others. His most recent songs have been the peace song “What If There Were No Sides At All” and two songs from the recent Comedy Central film “Office Race”. Adams co-wrote all the music and lyrics for “Pretty Woman: The Musical” and has released of four albums in the past year, including the Grammy nominated “So Happy It Hurts” (Best Rock Performance), “Classic – Pt 1 and Pt 2” and his own versions of “Pretty Woman – The Musical”. Adams is releasing three new albums “Live from the Royal Albert Hall” making it a total of 7 albums in two years, and there is more to come! Adams will be playing live concerts in the USA, UK, Europe, and Canada all in 2024.

For more information on Bryan Adams please visit:

