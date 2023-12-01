POPPY Releases Official Music Video For “FLICKER,” UK Headlining Tour To Kick Off In February 2024!

Singer, songwriter, subversive performance artist, video director, and purveyor of surrealist chaos Poppy shares the music video for song “Flicker” off of her most recent album, Zig, released in October via Sumerian Records.

Directed by Le3ay Studio, the video is another captivating visual chapter in Zig’s story. It opens with a shot of Poppy crawling on the floor towards the light of a dimly-lit hallway with a sword strapped to her back, reminiscent of the album cover. The rest of the video includes kaleidoscopic choreography intercut with shots of Poppy standing in the same hallway shown at the start of the video as she pleads, “God, please be merciful.”

Originating from a dance background, Poppy’s first steps in the creative world began with performance art video vignettes. These vignettes evolved, allowing the unique, multi-hyphenate performer to dig deep visually and experiment sonically to create something entirely new. After initially signing to LA’s Sumerian Records, she released her album, 2020’s I Disagree, to much acclaim. Disregarding labels and genres, it tallied over 100 million streams, and the song “BLOODMONEY” earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance, the first ever solo female artist nominated in the category.

Poppy’s recent Zig is a reflection of an artist who has been in the public eye since her late teens coming into her own in her late 20’s as a woman who knows what she wants and who she is. Pairing immersive, roiling electronics with candy-coated vocals, songs on Zig bubble just under the skin. At times, the music’s cool lacquer gives way to Poppy’s own lacerating screamed lyrics, the perfect complement to dislodging the songs’ pointed pop edges. Since its release, Zig has earned over 12 million streams globally, launching Poppy to 663M streams globally. It also reached #8 on Billboard’s Current Alternative Albums Charts and #9 on Billboard’s Current Rock Albums Charts.

In September, Poppy concluded the 17-date co-headlining GODLESS/GODDESS tour with PVRIS and most recently delivered an electric performance at Mexico City’s Hell and Heaven Festival. 2024 is shaping up to be a massive live year for Poppy – in January, she will embark on the Concrete Forever Tour supporting Bad Omens in Europe, followed by her headlining Zig Tour across Europe in February. In March, Poppy will support Avenged Sevenfold on their month-long run across North America, followed by opening for Thirty Seconds To Mars on their North American tour. A full list of upcoming dates can be found below, and tickets can be purchased HERE.

POPPY TOUR DATES FOR 2024

1/27 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle *

1/28 – Koln, Germany @ Palladium Cologne *

1/29 – Koln, Germany @ Palladium Cologne *

1/30 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith *

2/01 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622 *

2/02 – Offenbach am Main, Germany @ Stadhalle Offenbach *

2/04 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ Poppodium 013 *

2/05 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique *

2/06 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel *

2/08 – Dresden, Germany @ Alter Schlachthof *

2/09 – Prague, Czechia @ SaSaZu *

2/10 – Innsbruck, AT @ Congress Innsbruck *

2/11 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz *

2/14 – Manchester @ Academy Manchester

2/15 – Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom

2/16 – Liverpool @ O2 Academy Liverpool

2/18 – Bristol @ O2Academy Bristol

2/19 – Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham

2/20 – London @ Koko

2/21 – London @ Koko

3/6 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center #

3/7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

3/9 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena #

3/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena #

3/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center #

3/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

3/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena #

3/18 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK #

3/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse #

3/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena #

3/23 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena #

3/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #

3/26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

3/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena #

3/29 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena #

3/31 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

7/26 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

7/27 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

7/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

7/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

8/2 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

8/3 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

8/6 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

8/7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

8/9 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

8/10 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

8/12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

8/14 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

8/15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

8/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

8/18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

8/20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

8/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre ^

8/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre ^

8/24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

8/27 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

8/29 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

8/30 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

9/1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

9/4 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

* Supporting Bad Omens

# Supporting Avenged Sevenfold

^ Supporting Thirty Seconds To Mars

