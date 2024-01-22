‘An Evening With Esther Perel: The Future of Relationships, Love & Desire’ U.S. Tour Set For 2024

One of the world’s most respected & listened-to voices on modern relationships, Esther Perel, brings her insights to the stage for an immersive tour – ‘An Evening With Esther Perel: The Future of Relationships, Love & Desire’ – launching across the U.S. in 2024. Join Esther for an evening unlike any other as she shines a light on the cultural shifts transforming relationships and helps us rethink how we connect, how we desire – and even how we love. Delivered with her signature wit and captivating charm, this interactive event between Esther and the audience is an evening of insight and wisdom not to be missed.

“A truism that we all know, but often forget, is that the quality of our relationships determines the quality of our lives. And so, I invite you, with great pleasure, to join me in a process of co-creation, as each night we navigate the twists & turns of modern love”, says Esther Perel.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on April 4 at The Met Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA making 8 stops across the U.S. in Boston, MA; Washington, DC; New York, NY; Los Angeles, CA; and Seattle, WA before wrapping up in San Francisco, CA at The Masonic on September 19.

Her U.S. tour follows a highly anticipated, sold-out one-night-only appearance at London’s Eventim Apollo in 2023 and a sold-out Australia tour in 2022.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, January 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, January 26 at 12pm ET time at ticketmaster.com.

VIP: Tickets for a post-show VIP event will be available in select cities. More information can be found at ticketmaster.com.

AN EVENING WITH ESTHER PEREL: THE FUTURE OF RELATIONSHIPS, LOVE & DESIRE U.S. TOUR DATES:

Thu Apr 04 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sat Apr 13 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Wed Apr 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Thu Apr 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Tue Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Mon Sept 16 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Thu Sept 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

ABOUT ESTHER PEREL

Renowned psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author Esther Perel is recognized as one of today’s most insightful and original voices on modern relationships. Fluent in nine languages, she helms a therapy practice in New York City, serves as an organizational consultant for Fortune 500 companies, and is a coveted speaker around the globe. Her bestselling books, Mating in Captivity and The State of Affairs, are global phenomena translated into more than 30 languages. Her celebrated TED Talks have garnered more than 40 million views. And her award-winning podcast, Where Should We Begin?, has earned her innumerable fans around the globe.

CONNECT WITH ESTHER PEREL

WEBSITE | TWITTER | YOUTUBE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM