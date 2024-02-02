GOO GOO DOLLS Released New Single “Beautiful Lie” Via Warner Records

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls return with a new single “Beautiful Lie” via Warner Records, which was produced and mixed by frequent collaborator Alex Aldi (Passion Pit, Troye Sivan) and co-written with Matt Squire (Ariana Grande, Panic! At the Disco). Listen to/share “Beautiful Lie” HERE and watch/share the accompanying David Patino directed video below!

Of the mellifluous track, Goo Goo Dolls’ frontman and founder John Rzeznik says, “The song is a departure from our latest album Chaos In Bloom. It’s a simple song, very chill. It felt fresh to me and I hope you enjoy it.”

On February 13, the band will take their lauded live show back on the road with a run of headline dates in Australia and New Zealand with Matchbox 20. The shows follow the band’s extensive 2023 North American tour, featuring special guest performances from O.A.R. and Fitz and the Tantrums. The Big Night Out Tour saw Goo Goo Dolls deliver career-encompassing sets that featured songs from their 2022 album Chaos in Bloomand other hits from their complete discography. Full tour routing can be found below while further ticketing information can be found HERE.

This past September, the group celebrated the 25th anniversary of their iconic record Dizzy Up The Girl by releasing a limited edition version of the album, which was pressed on metallic silver vinyl. Dizzy Up The Girl catapulted the band into mainstream success, selling over 6 million copies worldwide. The album has since gone 5x Certified Platinum in the U.S. and features five top 10 singles, including hit songs such as “Iris” (4 GRAMMY-nominations, 8x Certified Platinum, over 1 billion Spotify streams), “Slide” (3x Certified Platinum, 240 million Spotify streams) and “Black Balloon” (Certified Platinum, 65 million Spotify streams). Fans can watch/share remastered music videos of “Iris” HERE, “Slide” HERE, “Black Balloon” HERE, “Dizzy” HERE“ and “Broadway” HERE.

Last fall, Goo Goo Dolls also released Live At The Academy, showcasing their performance at CMJ Music Marathon in New York City on November 21, 1995. The live record also includes a recording of their soundcheck on Tom Calderone’s radio station “Dare to be Different,” which was mixed and recorded by legendary producer Jerry Finn(Blink-182, The Offspring). Not only was it the first time the trio had ever recorded a live show but it was their debut acoustic performance in front of a live audience. Both the soundcheck performance and the group’s show at The Academy captured a special moment in their blossoming career.

The band capped off yet another monumental year with a performance of their track “Run All Night” on CBS’ The Talk. In addition, Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. frontman Marc Roberge appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America over the summer for a performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.” The band also delivered a second performance on GMA3, marking the television debut of “Run All Night.”

GOO GOO DOLLS LIVE

Tuesday, February 13 – Perth, Australia – Perth Arena*

Thursday, February 15 – Hindmarsh, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre*

Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena*

Saturday, February 17 – Coldstream, Australia – Rochford Wines*

Tuesday, February 20 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena*

Thursday, February 22 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena*

Friday, February 23 – Bruce, Australia – Gio Stadium Canberra*

Saturday, February 24 – Broadmeadow, Australia – Newcastle Entertainment Centre*

Monday, February 26 – Broadbeach, Australia – Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre*

Tuesday, February 27 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre*

Thursday, February 29 – Christchurch, New Zealand – Wolfbrook Arena*

Saturday, March 2 – New Plymouth, New Zealand – Bowl of Brooklands*

*with Matchbox 20