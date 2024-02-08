Max Renews ON THE ROAM Documentary Series, Starring Jason Momoa, For A Second Season

The Max Original documentary series ON THE ROAM, starring Jason Momoa, has been renewed for a second season. The remaining two episodes of this season will debut Thursday, February 8 on Max.

Jason Momoa, creator, co-director, and executive producer, quote: “It’s an absolute honor to work with Warner Bros. Discovery and Max on another season of ON THE ROAM; it’s a dream come true! I put my heart and soul into this show, and I am thrilled to dive back into the untamed beauty of ON THE ROAM for another season – it will be an extraordinary adventure!”

Nina Rosenstein, EVP, HBO Programming, Late Night, & Specials, quote: “We’re so happy to be going ON THE ROAM with Jason for another season. His passion shines through in every episode, and the joy he gets from introducing us to these amazing artisans is infectious. It’s such a beautifully crafted series, and we hope that it inspires audiences to discover their own passions.”

ON THE ROAM is an eight-part cinematic docuseries following Jason Momoa as he travels the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship. The series is created by Jason Momoa; co-directed and executive produced by Jason Momoa, Brian Mendoza; executive produced by Kyle Wheeler; produced by James Mendoza; co-produced by Paris Herbert-Taylor.