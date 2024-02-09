TECH N9NE Takes “Roll Call” Before Hitting Super Bowl LVIII

Chart-topping multiplatinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time, Tech N9ne, has unleashed a new collabos single and music video with Rittz entitled “Roll Call” featuring King Iso, Joey Cool, JL, Lex Bratcher, and X-Raided.

Listen HERE and watch the music video HERE via Strange Music.

The track explodes as a near-seven minute display of lyrical mastery courtesy of Strange Music’s finest. Keeping up a tradition, Tech assembled an Avengers-level cohort of hip-hop talent for “Roll Call,” repping both the label’s present and storied past. Whistles chirp, finger-snaps pop, and the bass bumps underneath one stunning verbal display after another. Climaxing with a catchy chorus, Tech takes a victory lap and proclaims, “I’m never gonna be defeated, money never gonna be depleted,” flaunting much-earned boss level confidence.

The accompanying visual might just be one of his biggest yet. This cohort awakens following a wild reunion party at Strange Music Headquarters in Kansas City, but the mayhem continues. Dressed in their finest black tie fits, they spit bars in the studio and in the halls surrounded by hazy partygoers. The camera floats through the building like the infamous tracking shot in GoodFellas as the Strange Music family gets wild.

“Roll Call” notably stands out as the first collabos release in seven years since the eighth album in the series, Strange Reign, dropped in 2017. It remains a Strange Music institution with Tech uniting the finest MCs in his ecosystem to do what they do best.

Most importantly, it hints at a whole lot more to come soon.

Next up, Tech touches down in Las Vegas this weekend to attend Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday February 11. Of course, he’ll be cheering on his hometown Kansas City Chiefs. Looks like Taylor Swift isn’t the only powerhouse in their corner.

“RED KINGDOM” will be in the building!

Treading new territory yet again, Tech will team up for a very special first-of-its-kind performance with Kansas City Symphony on May 4 at Midland Theatre. It promises to be unlike anything he’s ever done. Don’t miss it. Get tickets HERE.

2024 has started off at a furious pace for Tech and he is showing no signs of slowing down. “There’s so many exciting things going on lately!” Tech exclaimed. “It’s all gas no breaks this year for real and I’m here for it!”

Stay tuned for more from Tech N9ne soon.

MORE ABOUT TECH N9NE:

One of the most insane, influential, and impactful legacies in hip-hop belongs to Tech N9ne. He has consistently accomplished the impossible from outside of the system. He’s bucked every trend, overturned all expectations, and not only built a culture, but a whole damn world with Strange Music. The craziest thing is how far he’s come since co-founding Strange Music back in 2000. The Kansas City, MO rapper has gone from packed Midwest underground shows to the annual Forbes “Cash Kings” list multiple times, the cover of XXL, the playlists of Sir Elton John and Dwayne Johnson, and national commercials for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Beyond tallying billions of streams and views, he has scored four platinum singles, three gold singles, and a gold album. He has notched 23 entries on the Billboard Top albums Chart and remains the record holder for “most Top 10 albums on the rap chart.” Not to mention, he cracked the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200 four times. His collaborators have ranged from Eminem, The Doors, Lil Wayne, Tupac, Boyz II Men, T.I., MGK, Flatbush Zombies, and Gary Clark, Jr. to Slipknot, System of a Down, Deftones, and Logic. Mainstream went Tech when he ignited ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! Meanwhile, Complex mused upon “How Kendrick Lamar Became a Star With Help From Tech N9ne.” He has sold out hundreds of shows as part of a relentless schedule. Not to mention, he introduced his own craft beer Bou Lou—in partnership with Kansas City’s own Boulevard Brewery.

CONNECT WITH TECH N9NE:

