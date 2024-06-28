EXXXOTICA Returns to the Miami For 15th Anniversary Show in South Florida!

When the largest and longest-running adult consumer event in the nation, EXXXOTICA, returns to the Miami Airport Convention Center (MACC), June 28-30, attendees are in for the hottest weekend of the year in the 305 as the self-proclaimed “greatest show in the universe” makes its annual return.

EXXXOTICA, presented by MyFreeCams, which began its historic run in Miami Beach back in 2006, has become the largest adult expo in the nation with 55 shows in over a dozen cities since its inception. And now, following its biggest shows to date in New Jersey and Washington, DC in 2023 and Chicago two months ago, EXXXOTICA’s return to the Miami Airport Convention Center for its 15th anniversary promises to be nothing short of epic.

Featuring a packed show floor with over 150 exhibitors, and close to 300 adult stars, models, influencers and content creators, as well as a non-stop schedule of seminars and stage shows, this edition of EXXXOTICA Miami will have something for everyone. Thousands of men, women and couples will be treated to three days dedicated to love and sex for like-minded adults.

Some of the hottest names in the adult world are scheduled to appear at EXXXOTICA Miami, with many appearing at Spotlight, sponsored by LoyalFans, such as Stormy Daniels, Lisa Ann, Reya Sunshine, Phoenix Marie, Lexi Luna, Alex Coal, Kiki Klout, Barrett Blade, Rocky Emerson, Jennifer White, Lauren Phillips, Christana Cinn, Madison Morgan, Nicolette Shea, Nikki Dial, Dreads Way, Anastasia Pierce, Nyssa Nevers, Taylor Gunner, Larkin Love, Evan Angelina, Jenna Foxx, Brooklyn Chase, Spencer Bradley and more will be there to meet and greet fans, take pics and sign autographs.

Joining that star-studded list will be other top names in the biz, hall of famers and rising stars such as Cory Chase, Ember Snow, sexpert Tyomi Morgan, Melissa Stratton, RubberDoll, Rebel Rhyder, Micky Lynn, Victoria Peaks, Cassidy Luxe, Foxxy, Hazel Grace, Kiki D’Aire, James Bartholet, Krystal Davis, Mone Divine, Rose Carter, Selena Ivy, Tiffani Madison, and hundreds more.

Also, in a very special surprise, powerhouse adult brand BRAZZERS will be on hand Friday and Saturday for a pop-up to celebrate their 20th Anniversary. With appearances by some of their top stars Hayley Davies, Jmac and Sinatra Monroe, BRAZZERS will be giving out limited-edition T-shirts (while supplies last) to help celebrate this monumental occasion, and EXXXOTICA VIP ticket holders get EXXXPRESS access. For a full schedule, visit: www.exxxoticaexpo.com/brazzers-miami-pop-up

For the most recent list of those scheduled to appear, please visit https://exxxoticaexpo.com/appearances.

The huge Entertainment Stage sponsored by Chaturbate, will feature sexy shows by top-notch performers and artists such as Rubberdoll, Christiana Cinn, Claire Fae, Lauren Lotus, and more. Also featured are the Ms. EXXXOTICA Competition (sponsored by LoyalFans), La Bare Male Revue, the Pole Dance Championships, Blue Butterfly, Ruby Tesla, and lots more.

One of the most exciting new events taking place on the EXXXOTICA Entertainment Stage will be Lexi Lamour’s “Stars of the Stage: A Showgirl Competition.” EXXXOTICA will feature daily sneak peeks starring some of the top feature performers in the nation, such as Michelle Lynn, Bambi Wilde, Hye Calibre, Jynx Argo, Ms. Parker, Veronica Knox and Lori Lane to give fans a look at what they can expect to see when these lovely ladies let it all go at Candie’s Cabaret for two nights of competition and prizes.

Check out the full stage schedule at https://www.exxxoticaexpo.com/stage-shows.

EXXXOTICA’s Seminar Series, led by Resident Sexpert and educator Tyomi Morgan, faetures educational and entertaining seminars. If you’re looking for info about getting into the industry, or improving your sex life with tips from experts, or even exploring BDSM or the swinging lifestyle, this is place to go to be in the know. The full schedule can be viewed at https://www.exxxoticaexpo.com/seminars.

Looking for a little more wild info? Check out the show’s interactive and expanded Dungeon Experience, sponsored by Bad Dragon. Those who purchase Dungeon All-Access tickets can enjoy exclusive demonstrations and shows. Also for those like-minded folks who want to explore a little more can check out the CouplesX lifestyle area sponsored by Kasidie.

The best way to experience EXXXOTICA is with VIP tickets. These lucky attendees get exclusive access to the VIP Lounge at the show featuring the EXXXOTICA Hotties and a full cash bar — the only place to get drinks at the show. VIPs also get free and discounted access the nightly official after parties all over Miami at such top venues as Gold Rush with nightly parties featuring top stars such as Lisa Ann, Reya Sunshine, Ember Snow, Jennifer White, Christiana Cinn and Katie Kush.

Both VIP and general admission tickets are on sale now, so avoid the lines and purchase tickets in advance: https://exxxoticaexpo.com/tickets.

Friday is Ladies Free Friday at EXXXOTICA where all women get complimentary general admission. Women are urged to register in advance to beat the lines at LadiesFreeFriday.com for their free general admission tickets, for the ultimate girl’s night out or a date night to remember.

To get one of the last remaining booth spaces, schedule to speak with a member of our sales team, at: exxxoticaexpo.com/exhibit

To check out the latest on EXXXOTICA, for stars appearing, schedules, updates, after party listings, hotel information, and much more go to the official website, exxxoticaexpo.com.

EXXXOTICA is open Friday, June 28, from 5pm until 11pm, from 2pm until 10pm on Saturday, June 29, and from 1pm until 6pm on Sunday, June 30 at the Miami Airport Convention Center.

If you’re in the area or in an area, I couldn’t urge you enough to stop by and find your inner kink. There is something for all 18+ eventgoers to sink their teeth into, and I’m here to walk you through some of my favorite finds from my last trip to the event when the show took over Chicago earlier this year.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN CHICAGO…

Upon arrival, I walked the floor multiple times to gain some sense of direction. I ran into Taylor Gunner as she set up for the day at her Loyal Fans booth. That’s right, our favorite naughty marine continues to blaze her trail and appears live with Loyal Fans, the sponsor of past and present hottest stars. After exchanging a few pleasantries, I noticed that her line was already growing long. I wished her well and carried on.

Being my second trip to the show, I wanted to attempt to experience as much as possible. Admittedly, last year, I was a bit overwhelmed by the experience and captivated by the guest appearances, trying to chase down interviews. This year, I wanted to focus on the show as a whole.

One of the first booths I saw was a fish about as out of water as myself. Daniel Merrion was there with a product that he invented called the LüfaLOK (www.lufalok.com). The LüfaLOK is an interesting concept. With a suction cup that attaches to your shower wall, you place your loofah sponge inside, and you can then rub your back like a bear scratching against a mighty oak. Being that we were at Exxxotica, Daniel was asked if there were other uses for it. Sure enough, the LüfaLOK was indeed able to hold a dildo. Endless possibilities!

Moving on, I stumbled upon a booth with a would-be children’s book called “Would You Like to 69?” written and illustrated by Ida B. Cumming (). Ida read me a few pages, and I was obsessed! I asked how she came up with such a fun idea, and Ida explained that she was rather shy when discussing matters of likes and dislikes inside the bedroom. She began to create these as a communication tool to share with her partner and express her interests. Ida was a delight to speak to, and I recommend checking out her creations.

Next up, I stumbled upon someone who had graced my socials for a bit. Alessia, @AFitModel on X, we didn’t discuss much as I admittedly felt intimidated by her. So I said hello, snapped a few pics, and left a little red-faced. It’s not every day you randomly run into someone from your FYP. Hell, I thought Instagram and X created these body types using AI and wet dreams of programmers just out of college, but I digress.

The Art of Scratch www.thearteofscratch.com was another random booth I stumbled into. Mary, the nice woman inside the booth, invited me in with a smile. She offered a back scratch, and I politely declined. Now, I love a good back scratch. Like, truly LOVE it. So, I had to ask how she came up with such a unique, relaxing experience. Mary told me that it was actually her kid’s idea to explore the area of her expertise. I love the idea that somewhere in the city of Chicago, Mary is probably hard at work, giving someone a relaxing scratch. Cheers to you, my friend!

Sharing a booth with Trixie Dickson, who arrived as I was departing. Lovely lady, though I did have to decline the meet and greet “Clothing Optional” private photo op (sponsored by www.JizzTalking.com) taking place the following day at the hotel. (By far the most bizarre paragraph I’ve ever written about myself!)

As I strolled along the aisle, I stood before Sara Jay. THE Sara Jay. As in SaraJay.com … WydeSyde.com … countless years of content. Sara F’n Jay, folks. I panicked. I extended my hand and blurted out, “Big fan.” She smiled and shook my hand. “Thank you for the years of great entertainment. A true honor.” Ms. Jay looked at me, a little puzzled. “I just wanted to say hi.” As I turned to leave, flush with embarrassment, she said wait, grabbed a card, and handed it to me. “Thank you,” I exclaimed and ran off like an idiot. Sometimes, you want to crawl under a rock, and this was one of those times.

After composing myself, I continued through the now busy aisles of the showroom floor. Enter El Sucio to distract me with some high-quality apparel straight from the Windy City. I had to browse the wears and wouldn’t you know it, a shirt I couldn’t live without! Dirty Nuns are a weird kink I’ve had since seeing The Nun in theaters. I think I’m terrified of nuns due to my religious upbringing, so in order to counter the fear Christ’s brides instill upon me, I must fetishize them. Smart, eh?! Check out El Sucio’s work!

During my visit to Tadpolexxxstudio www.tadpolexstudio.com, I had the pleasure of meeting Subgirl0831, Rebel Ryder, and Mr. Tadpole himself, Ted Beebe. What a group of hardworking talent that share a vision of bringing XXX back to the “everyman.” If you aren’t following this studio or these ladies, you’re doing yourself a disservice. They make what they do look easy, but I guarantee you, it’s not for the weak of knees or faint of heart. I’ve never aspired to act in a pornographic scene, but I’m inspired to PA or cater one last time to be a fly on the wall of one of their shoots. I salute you, folks!

Honorable quick mentions must go out to the following:

Geekyandkinky.com has some killer merch. Pop Culture Icons emblazoned upon Enamel pins, stickers, shirts, etc., Oh, I should mentioned they’re in all their sexy, S&M glory.

Next up baby kaitt and samanthas_secretxo:

As a crowd assembled, I stopped to watch what was going on. Kaitt and Samantha were in their booth, holding court and entertaining the crowd. I’ve never seen two gals work in a group with such gusto. These young ladies had this group plastered behind their phone screens, recording every minute. Ohs and Ahs would ring out as they playfully interacted with the crowd and each other. The embodiment of what viewers hope their favorite stars are like in person.

Helen Bedd, Pin-up Pal, and Burlesque Buddy:

Last but not least, Helen Bedd and her husband RandyDee Suhr had me in stitches. A lovable couple or world travelers with incredible stories about past and present stars. We chatted for some time about those we’ve crossed paths with over the years and spilled tea on several topics. None of which I’m comfortable disclosing here as our conversations would get us both in some hot water in today’s cancel culture. All I can say is if you find yourself in their company, open your ears and shut the hell up. School will be in session. \

So there you have it. Get out of your comfort zone and get goofy at your nearest EXXXOTICA as soon as you can.