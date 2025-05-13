‘The Drew Carey Show: The Complete Series’ Now Available On DVD and Digital!

Get ready to laugh out loud and relive one of television’s most beloved sitcoms when Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment brings The Drew Carey Show: The Complete Series to DVD. For the first time ever, all nine hilarious seasons* will be available in a collectors’ boxset starting May 13, just in time to celebrate the series’ 30th anniversary. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering it for the first time, this collection is the ultimate way to experience the comic genius of Drew Carey and his misfit crew.

In addition to the DVD, The Drew Carey Show: The Complete Series is also available now to purchase Digitally from AppleTV, Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more.

To top it off, fans and newcomers alike can explore classic moments and some of their favorite episodes on the Official YouTube Channel for The Drew Carey Show, which also launches today, May 13.

The Drew Carey Show was created by Drew Carey and Bruce Helford and starred Carey, Diedrich Bader, Christa Miller, Ryan Stiles, Kathy Kinney, Craig Ferguson, John Carroll Lynch, Cynthia Watros, and many more throughout its nine seasons.

The series was produced Mohawk Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

SYNOPSIS: Actor, comedian, author and television comedy sensation Drew Carey stars in The Drew Carey Show as an average, single everyguy struggling to stay financially and romantically afloat in an unpredictable era. Whether he’s getting roped into a hilarious prank war with his buddies or trying to survive the outrageous of his nemesis, Mimi, Drew and his mishaps will keep you entertained. This average Joe’s life is anything but ordinary!

SPECIAL FEATURES:

• Previously released Life inside the Cubicle from the Season 1 DVD

*The following (4) special episodes are not included in this collection: Drew’s Dance Party Special, Drew Carey’s Back-to-School Rock ‘n’ Roll Comedy Hour – Parts 1 & 2 and What’s Love Got to Do with it?

Musical compositions in certain episodes of this series have been replaced or altered from their original broadcast versions.