“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” Returns to Theaters Nationwide This June

Fathom’s Big Screen Classics 2025 series rolls on with one of the greatest adventures ever captured on film—Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade—returning to theaters nationwide June 14-15 & 18!

Get ready to keep up with the Joneses in this thrilling 1989 classic, as Indy (Harrison Ford) races against time and his old foes—the Nazis—who’ve kidnapped his father, Professor Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery), to force his help in the search for the Holy Grail. From the streets of Venice to the scorching deserts of the Middle East, it’s a globe-trotting, treasure-hunting, family-saving ride packed with action, wit, and heart.

Each Fathom screening also includes an exclusive introduction from legendary film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, offering timeless perspective and behind-the-scenes insight into one of cinema’s most beloved blockbusters.

Tickets for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade may be purchased at Fathom Entertainment or at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change).