WWE’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin Set To Host ‘AMERICAN GLADIATORS’ Reboot for Prime Video

MGM Alternative has announced that WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will host the action-packed U.S. reboot of the iconic competition series “American Gladiators” for Prime Video. The news comes ahead of the annual Amazon upfront presentation.

Originally debuting in 1989, “American Gladiators” quickly became the #1 watched sports entertainment show in the world. Now, the franchise returns with a fresh twist and an All-Star cast of modern Gladiators. The reboot will feature brand new events, along with fan-favorite challenges from the original series such as “Gauntlet,” “Hang Tough,” and “The Eliminator.” Classic episodes are also streaming now on the newly launched “American Gladiators” FAST Channel via Prime Video FAST.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin is a WWE Superstar, actor, and television personality who first appeared on MTV’s The Real World: Back to New York. A two-time Grand Slam Champion, he remains a fan favorite both in and out of the ring, with additional TV credits including Miz & Mrs. and Dancing with the Stars.

The new Gladiator lineup includes professional bodybuilders, former D1 athletes, CrossFit champions, and elite trainers from around the globe, all ready to prove their strength in the arena.

This reboot follows the breakout success of the 2024 “American Gladiators” revival on BBC, which became the UK’s #1 new entertainment series in the last seven years. A second season and spin-off series, EPIC Pranks, have also delivered strong ratings.

UK Gladiators Live Tour

Fueled by the UK show’s popularity, Live Nation launched the “Gladiators Live Tour”—an immersive, live-action event running November 1 to December 21, 2025. With over 400k site visits in its first two days (comparable to Coldplay-level traction), the tour quickly sold out dates in London and Birmingham. Nearly every seat across international venues was snapped up within four days. Due to high demand, two additional shows in Glasgow were added for December 20 and 21.

“We’re excited to officially welcome WWE Superstar Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin to the American Gladiators Family. He’s the perfect host for the new era of this iconic franchise. The US reboot, combined with our epic success in the UK, our Live Nation Tour, and the launch of our 24/7 Gladiators FAST channel, this isn’t just a comeback, it’s a cultural revival. Fans, old and new, are going to love this evolution in sports entertainment,” said Barry Poznick, general manager of MGM Alternative, Evolution Media, and Big Fish Entertainment.