RUN DMC Commemorates “RUN DMC Day” With NYC Pop-Up at Billionaire Boys Club In Collaboration with Terri Projects

RUN DMC, one of the most influential acts in the history of Hip Hop, commemorates the officially proclaimed ‘RUN DMC Day’ on Friday, August 9th with a pop-up experience in New York City. The activation will be located at the Billionaire Boys Club flagship in partnership with streetwear brand, Terri Projects, giving fans access to 150 limited-edition tees in addition to Darryl “DMC” McDaniels’ official DMC Cookies.

Doors will open be open August 9th at 7 Mercer Street.

The pop-up will be open to the public August 9th from 12pm – 7pm with music from founder of Terri Projects and Kid Laroi’s DJ, TJ Mizell, alongside Internationally-renowned DJ, TGUT.

The one-day experience is being produced in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s industry-leading merchandise and brand management company, adidas Originals and GENEIUS, an NYC-based experiential marketing agency.