‘Cowboy Bebop LIVE’ Concert Event To Bring Iconic Anime Film To The Masses This Fall!

Prepare to blast off into the cosmos with Cowboy Bebop LIVE, an electrifying tour produced by Live Nation and performed by the sensational Bebop Bounty Big Band. This one-of-a-kind multimedia experience celebrates the iconic anime series Cowboy Bebop by bringing its legendary soundtrack to life in a way that fans have never seen before.
Cowboy Bebop LIVE is more than just a concert, it’s an immersive experience that combines high-octane jazz with the gripping narrative of Cowboy Bebop projected on the big screen. Audiences will be transported through the solar system alongside Spike, Jet, Faye, Ed, and Ein as they track down intergalactic fugitives, and make a living in the vastness of space. The band’s 14-piece ensemble brings to life the critically acclaimed soundtrack that has captured the hearts of anime fans and jazz lovers alike.
The Bebop Bounty Big Band, comprised of world-class musicians, is here to take audiences on a journey through the stars. Handpicked by Cowboy Bebop LIVE curator and band leader, Corey Paul, each musician plays a pivotal role in recreating the magic of Cowboy Bebop’s unforgettable soundscape. Paul commented, “I’m truly honored to have put this live show together and perform the genius score of Yoko Kanno and the Seatbelts, along with the genius storytelling of Watanabe’s Cowboy Bebop.”
Don’t miss your chance to witness Cowboy Bebop LIVE as it hits the road for an exclusive series of performances across the United States. General Onsale Begins Friday, August 16 at 10am local on CowboyBebopLive.com
TOUR DATES:
Tue Oct 15 | Chicago, IL | Anthenaeum Center
Thu Oct 17 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre
Fri Oct 18 | Indianapolis, IN | Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Sat Oct 19 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sun Oct 20 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit
Tue Oct 22 | Columbus, OH | The Bluestone
Wed Oct 23 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s
Thu Oct 24 | Cleveland, OH | House of Blues
Fri Oct 25 | Louisville, KY | Mercury Ballroom
Sun Oct 27 | Madison, WI | Barrymore Theatre
Tue Oct 29 | Minneapolis, MN | Varsity Theater
Wed Oct 30 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha
Thu Oct 31 | St Louis, MO | The Pageant
Fri Nov 01 | Des Moines, IA | Val Air Ballroom
Sun Nov 03 | Wichita, KS | The Cotillion*
Wed Nov 06 | Fort Collins, CO | Aggie Theatre*
Thu Nov 07 | Boulder, CO | Boulder Theatre*
Sat Nov 09 | Albuquerque, NM | Revel Entertainment Center
Tue Nov 12 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
Wed Nov 13 | Tucson, AZ | Rialto Theatre
Thu Nov 14 | Riverside, CA | Fox Performing Arts Center
Fri Nov 15 | El Cajon, CA | The Magnolia
Sun Nov 17 | Los Angeles, CA | The Belasco
Fri Dec 06 | Durham, NC | Carolina Theatre*
Sat Dec 07 | Atlanta, GA | Variety Playhouse*
* Notes non-LN date.
For more information and tickets, visit CowboyBebopLive.com
