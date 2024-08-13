‘Cowboy Bebop LIVE’ Concert Event To Bring Iconic Anime Film To The Masses This Fall!

Prepare to blast off into the cosmos with Cowboy Bebop LIVE, an electrifying tour produced by Live Nation and performed by the sensational Bebop Bounty Big Band. This one-of-a-kind multimedia experience celebrates the iconic anime series Cowboy Bebop by bringing its legendary soundtrack to life in a way that fans have never seen before.

Cowboy Bebop LIVE is more than just a concert, it’s an immersive experience that combines high-octane jazz with the gripping narrative of Cowboy Bebop projected on the big screen. Audiences will be transported through the solar system alongside Spike, Jet, Faye, Ed, and Ein as they track down intergalactic fugitives, and make a living in the vastness of space. The band’s 14-piece ensemble brings to life the critically acclaimed soundtrack that has captured the hearts of anime fans and jazz lovers alike.

The Bebop Bounty Big Band, comprised of world-class musicians, is here to take audiences on a journey through the stars. Handpicked by Cowboy Bebop LIVE curator and band leader, Corey Paul, each musician plays a pivotal role in recreating the magic of Cowboy Bebop’s unforgettable soundscape. Paul commented, “I’m truly honored to have put this live show together and perform the genius score of Yoko Kanno and the Seatbelts, along with the genius storytelling of Watanabe’s Cowboy Bebop.”

Don’t miss your chance to witness Cowboy Bebop LIVE as it hits the road for an exclusive series of performances across the United States. General Onsale Begins Friday, August 16 at 10am local on CowboyBebopLive.com

TOUR DATES:

Tue Oct 15 | Chicago, IL | Anthenaeum Center

Thu Oct 17 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre

Fri Oct 18 | Indianapolis, IN | Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sat Oct 19 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sun Oct 20 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

Tue Oct 22 | Columbus, OH | The Bluestone

Wed Oct 23 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s

Thu Oct 24 | Cleveland, OH | House of Blues

Fri Oct 25 | Louisville, KY | Mercury Ballroom

Sun Oct 27 | Madison, WI | Barrymore Theatre

Tue Oct 29 | Minneapolis, MN | Varsity Theater

Wed Oct 30 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha

Thu Oct 31 | St Louis, MO | The Pageant

Fri Nov 01 | Des Moines, IA | Val Air Ballroom

Sun Nov 03 | Wichita, KS | The Cotillion*

Wed Nov 06 | Fort Collins, CO | Aggie Theatre*

Thu Nov 07 | Boulder, CO | Boulder Theatre*

Sat Nov 09 | Albuquerque, NM | Revel Entertainment Center

Tue Nov 12 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Wed Nov 13 | Tucson, AZ | Rialto Theatre

Thu Nov 14 | Riverside, CA | Fox Performing Arts Center

Fri Nov 15 | El Cajon, CA | The Magnolia

Sun Nov 17 | Los Angeles, CA | The Belasco

Fri Dec 06 | Durham, NC | Carolina Theatre*

Sat Dec 07 | Atlanta, GA | Variety Playhouse*

* Notes non-LN date.

For more information and tickets, visit CowboyBebopLive.com