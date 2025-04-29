Wake Up and Smell the Cinnamon! — International Delight Launches New Cinnabon® Iced Coffee Cans and Sweet Giveaway!

As the weather heats up and the days get longer, International Delight is making mornings even sweeter with the launch of their NEW Cinnabon® Iced Coffee cans! Created in partnership with the world-famous bakery, these convenient on-the-go cans deliver that irresistible combo of cinnamon roll and cream cheese frosting flavors we all crave.

Even better? This delicious collaboration isn’t just a seasonal treat — it’s here to stay as the newest year-round addition to International Delight’s Iced Coffee lineup.

To celebrate, International Delight is kicking things up a notch with the release of limited-edition Cinnabon® Alarm Clocks! These one-of-a-kind gadgets are fully functional, featuring a built-in mini fridge to keep your iced coffee chilled and a scent diffuser that fills the air with that iconic Cinnabon® aroma every time you wake up. Talk about starting your day on the right foot!

From April 29 through May 20, 2025, fans can head over to @indelight’s Instagram and enter for a chance to win cans of the new flavor — plus one of these exclusive alarm clocks! Just follow @indelight, like the Sweepstakes post, and comment using #idicspringwakeup for your shot at winning.*

The new International Delight Cinnabon® Iced Coffee cans are already rolling out to select convenience stores, grocery stores, and dollar stores nationwide in 15-ounce cans, with a suggested retail price of $2.68. Craving one? Find them near you using International Delight’s store locator at www.internationaldelight.com/where-to-buy.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited by law and outside U.S. Open to legal residents of the contiguous U.S./D.C. (excluding AK, CT, NJ, NV, HI, TN, and WI), 18+ & age of majority at entry. Sweepstakes ends 11:59:59 PM ET on May 20, 2025. Odds of winning based on number of entries. Full rules available at internationaldelightsweepstakes.com.