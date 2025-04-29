Pop Culture News

Wake Up and Smell the Cinnamon! — International Delight Launches New Cinnabon® Iced Coffee Cans and Sweet Giveaway!

Written by on

As the weather heats up and the days get longer, International Delight is making mornings even sweeter with the launch of their NEW Cinnabon® Iced Coffee cans! Created in partnership with the world-famous bakery, these convenient on-the-go cans deliver that irresistible combo of cinnamon roll and cream cheese frosting flavors we all crave.

Even better? This delicious collaboration isn’t just a seasonal treat — it’s here to stay as the newest year-round addition to International Delight’s Iced Coffee lineup.

To celebrate, International Delight is kicking things up a notch with the release of limited-edition Cinnabon® Alarm Clocks! These one-of-a-kind gadgets are fully functional, featuring a built-in mini fridge to keep your iced coffee chilled and a scent diffuser that fills the air with that iconic Cinnabon® aroma every time you wake up. Talk about starting your day on the right foot!

NEW International Delight Cinnabon® Iced Coffee Cans

From April 29 through May 20, 2025, fans can head over to @indelight’s Instagram and enter for a chance to win cans of the new flavor — plus one of these exclusive alarm clocks! Just follow @indelight, like the Sweepstakes post, and comment using #idicspringwakeup for your shot at winning.*

The new International Delight Cinnabon® Iced Coffee cans are already rolling out to select convenience stores, grocery stores, and dollar stores nationwide in 15-ounce cans, with a suggested retail price of $2.68. Craving one? Find them near you using International Delight’s store locator at www.internationaldelight.com/where-to-buy.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited by law and outside U.S. Open to legal residents of the contiguous U.S./D.C. (excluding AK, CT, NJ, NV, HI, TN, and WI), 18+ & age of majority at entry. Sweepstakes ends 11:59:59 PM ET on May 20, 2025. Odds of winning based on number of entries. Full rules available at internationaldelightsweepstakes.com.