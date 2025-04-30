Slurpee® Goes Punk: 7-Eleven and Green Day Reunite for Exclusive Encore with New Slurpee Drink Flavor!

7-Eleven, Inc. is turning the flavor dial to 11 once again by teaming up with Green Day and Punk Bunny to unveil an all-new, exclusive Slurpee® drink flavor: Kerplunk Kandy Grape. As an ode to the band’s 1992 album ‘Kerplunk!’, this rockin’ new flavor mashes up cotton candy sweetness with juicy grape vibes.

The Kerplunk Kandy Grape Slurpee drink is a sweet and slightly twisted treat that tastes just like the cotton candy grapes Green Day keeps as a staple on their backstage riders. Born from the band’s personal snack pile and reborn in frozen form, this isn’t your average frozen treat – it’s a full-on flavor riot. The new flavor is available now for a limited time at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide.

The drinks don’t stop there – after the exclusive debut of Punk Bunny at 7-Eleven in 2024, anticipation has been building for the next drop. 7-Eleven and Green Day are rolling out three new exclusive Punk Bunny coffee varieties at participating stores: Mike Dirnt’s Turn Up the Bass Medium Roast, Punk Bunny Cold Brew Caramel Latte and Chocolate Almond Specialty Latte.

“Our first launch with Green Day and Punk Bunny was so exciting for customers because they loved seeing music and coffee culture collide in such a unique way,” said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. “Now, we’re channeling that same punk spirit into our iconic Slurpee drink. Kerplunk Kandy Grape is rooted in the band’s story, and we can’t wait for fans to experience this one-of-a-kind flavor.”

To commemorate the new Slurpee drink flavor, fans can head to select stores to score tune-worthy drink accessories that amp up the coolfactor. Fans can score limited-edition collectible cups, along with custom straws featuring built-in Bluetooth speakers – perfect for turning any sip into a jam session. Each collectible cup features a QR code linking to a Spotify playlist specially crafted by Green Day, creating the ultimate sippin’ into summer experience.

“I have great memories of getting Slurpee drinks with my friends. It’s always perfect on a good day or even a bad one. Being able to create our own custom Punk Bunny flavor and bring it to everyone across the country has been an amazing moment,” shares Billie Joe Armstrong.

In honor of Green Day’s legacy in Hollywood, fans in Los Angeles who purchase the Kerplunk Kandy Grape Slurpee drink can use their cup or receipt as a ticket to visit the Kerplunk Kandy Speakeasy – an exclusive 7-Eleven x Punk Bunny pop-up experience taking place on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 6501 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028. This exclusive event offers guests a chance to sample the new products, along with free apparel customization and limited-edition merchandise to celebrate the new flavor. The first 100 fans each day will receive free merch to personalize, including t-shirts, tote bags, hats and more.