SCARE TACTICS Reboot From Jordan Peele To Debut October 4th On USA Network!

SCARE TACTICS, the classic comedy-horror series reimagined by Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, will premiere Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network. The episode will also air simultaneously across Bravo, SYFY and E!

What’s it all about? “Scare Tactics” will turn unsuspecting individuals into the main characters of their very own horror movies. This heart-pounding show offers a cinematic approach to the hidden camera concept. Set up by their friends and family, these unwitting participants are put in hilariously twisted scenarios with fully immersive stories that blur the lines of reality, horror and comedy. As they navigate one unreal decision after another, audiences will laugh, jump and be left breathless for more.

The series will be hosted by Flip, a spectral pre-teen obsessed with horror movies and fascinated by human fear. With twisted glee, Flip creates horrific cinematic scenarios and drops real people into the leading roles.

Each episode will feature devious pranksters setting up friends and family, known as targets, in hilariously twisted scenarios that blur the lines of reality, horror and comedy. From a casual dinner party that takes an unexpectedly cannibalistic turn to a pair of newlyweds that are the proud new parents of something … less than human, the targets will navigate one unreal decision after another as audiences laugh, jump and are left breathless for more.

Anyone can be a target, including WWE superstars “The New Day” when a seemingly run-of-the-mill promo opportunity with Cody Rhodes turns into a terrifying paranormal event.

Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and Jamal Watson executive produce for Monkeypaw Productions. Scott Hallock executive produces for WMTI Productions, Inc. Elan Gale serves as executive producer and showrunner. The “Scare Tactics” format is owned by WMTI Productions, Inc.

“Scare Tactics” is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Monkeypaw Productions and WMTI Productions, Inc.