Scream Factory Rings In The Holidays With ‘Silent Night, Deadly Night’ 40th Anniversary 4K UHD Release!

You better watch out… Halloween is just around the corner, and then the season comes greeting with Silent Night, Deadly Night arriving December 10, 2024 in a 40th Anniversary Edition 3-disc 4K UHD + Blu-Ray™ set from Scream Factory™. Fans will be treated to a new 4K Scan from the Original Camera Negative, as well as a stuffed stocking’s worth of new bonus features including interviews with select filmmakers.

The 40th Anniversary Edition of the holiday horror is currently available for pre-order on ShoutFactory.com, early customers on the nice list will receive a limited edition slipcover with the first pressing.

40 years ago, community leaders tried to stop its release. The P.T.A. fought to ban it. But no one can keep an axe-wielding Santa from coming to town. Silent Night, Deadly Night celebrates forty years of ho-ho-horrifying frights with an all-new 4K release!

Silent Night, Deadly Night is the heartwarming holiday story of little Billy Chapman, who was traumatized by his parents’ Christmas Eve murder, then brutalized by sadistic orphanage nuns. But when grown-up Billy dons a Santa suit and goes on a yuletide rampage to “punish the naughty,” no one can stop him … not even your angry city council!

Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD – THEATRICAL VERSION):

NEW 4K Transfer From The Original Camera Negative

Presented In Dolby Vision

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

NEW Audio Commentary With Author Amanda Reyes And The Hysteria Continues Podcast

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY – THEATRICAL VERSION):

NEW 4K Transfer From The Original Camera Negative

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

NEW Audio Commentary With Author Amanda Reyes And The Hysteria Continues Podcast

NEW “The Night He Came Home… For Christmas: Creating Silent Night, Deadly Night” – An Interview With Producer Scott Schneid

NEW “In Search of Charles Sellier Jr: Remembering the Director” – An Interview With Editor Michael Spence

NEW “Naughty or Nice: 40 Years Of Silent Night, Deadly Night” – An Interview The Producers Scott Schneid And Dennis Whitehead About The Longevity Of The Film

DISC THREE (BLU-RAY – UNRATED VERSION)

NEW 4K Transfer From The Original Camera Negative With Standard Definition Inserts

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Audio Commentary With Actor Robert Brian Wilson And Co-Executive Producer Scott J. Schneid

Audio Commentary With Writer Michael Hickey, Composer Perry Boykin, Producer Scott J. Schneid, and Unit Director Michael Spence

“Slay Bells Ring: The Story Of Silent Night, Deadly Night” – Featuring Interviews With Writer Michael Hickey, Co-Executive Producers Scott J. Schneid And Dennis Whitehead, Editor/Second Unit Director Michael Spence, Composer Perry Botkin, And Actor Robert Brian Wilson

“Oh Deer!” – An Interview With Actor Linnea Quigley

Christmas In July – Silent Night, Deadly Night Locations – Then And Now

Audio Interview With Director Charles E. Sellier, Jr. From Deadpit Radio (Extended Version)

“Santa’s Stocking Of Outrage”

Poster And Still Gallery

R-Rated Theatrical Trailer & Japanese VHS Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spot