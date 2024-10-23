The Puffin x Realtree APX Collaboration Makes Getting Outdoors This Fall Even Cooler!

Puffin Drinkwear, a pioneer of stylish drinkwear, today introduces the Realtree APX Collab. Both brands come from humble beginnings and share a passion for and origin in the outdoors.

This Puffin x Realtree collab brings a shared love of the outdoors through an APX camouflage patterned can cooler. The all new Realtree APX camo pattern features photo-realistic bark matching real tree textures with the intent of confusing all critters meandering about. The new camo pattern is paired with Puffin’s premium liner that keeps your drink cold (or warm) and your hands dry, and also features functional drawstrings and a patented rubberized base for added stability.

Whether you see camouflage as a statement piece or often find yourself immersed in the great outdoors, this Puffin x Realtree drinkware hoodie is the perfect woodland accessory, as long as you don’t lose your Puffin in the thicket.

The new Puffin x Realtree APX hoodie is available today at puffindrinkwear.com for $24.95.

Puffin x Realtree APX Hoodie:

APX real tree pattern camouflage Premium Liner – More durable, better feel Functioning Hoodie Drawstrings – Cinch ‘em up for maximum coziness Usable Stash Pocket – For your stuff Rubberized Base – More stability with a non-slip surface Fits well – 12oz cans and 16oz tall cans



About Puffin Drinkwear:

Puffin was born in Bend, Oregon in 2019, sitting around the campfire. Founder Tyrone Hazen was sitting with friends, celebrating good times, with drinks in hand, and as the fire roared Hazen found himself with a common dilemma: how to keep his beer cold and his hands toasty. Without hesitation, a friend ripped off a piece of his sleeping bag and handed it over. Then the stars aligned to create what we like to call The Moment and the question that formed Puffin: “Wouldn’t it be rad if my beer bottle had its own sleeping bag?” And with it, we created a whole new way to keep your drinks cold and look good doing it. You might call it magic. We call it Drink Wear!





