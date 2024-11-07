DEAR SANTA: Paramount+ Debuts Trailer For The Farrelly Brothers New Holiday Flick Starring Jack Black

Paramount+ has revealed the full trailer for DEAR SANTA, the upcoming original holiday comedy from Peter and Bobby Farrelly – The Farrelly Brothers – which will premiere on the streaming service November 25.

The movie, which is the service’s first original Christmas film, will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and the following day in the UK and Australia. Additional Paramount+ international market premiere dates will be announced at a later time. The movie will also be featured in the annual Paramount+ ‘Tis the Season For Streaming holiday collection that curates a broad and popular lineup of beloved movies, seasonal episodes from hit original series and festive specials for the whole household to enjoy. The film will also be available to buy on digital the same day.

DEAR SANTA is the story of a young boy (Robert Timothy Smith) who mails his Christmas wish list to Santa with one crucial spelling error, resulting in a devilish Jack Black’s arrival to wreak havoc on the holidays. DEAR SANTA marks the return of the Farrelly Brothers, the hilarious minds behind Dumb & Dumber, Something About Mary, and more. With their latest collaboration, which joins their decades-spanning repertoire of wild comedy films, Christmas is going up in flames.

Additional cast members of the deviously charming Christmas film, include Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele, Wonka), Brianne Howey (Ginny & Georgia), Hayes MacArthur (Angie Tribeca, Merry Happy Whatever) global music superstar Post Malone, P.J. Byrne (The Boys, The Big Cigar), Jaden Carson Baker and Kai Cech.

From Paramount Pictures, a Farrelly Brothers / Kraymation Films Production, DEAR SANTA is a Paramount+ original movie directed by Bobby Farrelly (Champions), Screenplay by Ricky Blitt (Hit by Lightning, Loudermilk) & two-time Academy Award© winner Peter Farrelly (Green Book) and a story by Ricky Blitt & Peter Farrelly and Dan Ewen. The film is produced by Peter Farrelly, p.g.a., Bobby Farrelly, p.g.a. and Jeremy Kramer, p.g.a., and executive-produced by Kevin Barnett, Pete Jones and Gretel Twombly.

DEAR SANTA is rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive material.