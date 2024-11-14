PAMELA ANDERSON Shines In First Glimpses of Gia Coppala’s ‘The Last Showgirl’

The official trailer for Gia Coppala’s THE LAST SHOWGIRL has arrived. The poignant film of resilience, rhinestones and feathers, stars Pamela Anderson as Shelly, a glamorous showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. Directed by Gia Coppola, The Last Showgirl co-stars Oscar®, SAG® Award and Golden Globe® winner Jamie Lee Curtis as Shelly’s best friend, who brings her own unique interpretation and brilliance to the story, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.

Written by Kate Gersten, the film is produced by Robert Schwartzman, Natalie Farrey and Gia Coppola and features a new original song “Beautiful That Way,” sung by pop superstar Miley Cyrus, produced by Academy Award nominee Andrew Wyatt and written by Wyatt, Cyrus and Lykke Li.

The must-see film opens December 13th, 2024 at AMC Century City for one week only. It will hit theaters nationwide on January 10th, 2025.