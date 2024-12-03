BREAKING BENJAMIN and STAIND Join Forces For 2025 “Awaken The Fallen Tour”

2025 is just around the corner and the Spring concert season is heating up as rock powerhouses Breaking Benjamin and Staind announce their co-headlining Awaken The Fallen Tour. They will be joined by special guests Wage War and Lakeview. Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on April 26 at Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, MS making stops across the U.S. in Nashville, Tampa, Cincinnati, Green Bay, and more before wrapping up in Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center on June 1.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, December 3. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, December 6 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com.

STAIND & BREAKING BENJAMIN ‘AWAKEN THE FALLEN’ TOUR DATES:

Sat Apr 26 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Sun Apr 27 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Apr 29 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

Wed Apr 30 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

Sat May 03 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue May 06 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena

Wed May 07 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Sat May 10 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Sun May 11 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Propst Arena

Tue May 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – RESCHEDULED DATE

Wed May 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – RESCHEDULED DATE

Sat May 17 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Mon May 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Wed May 21 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri May 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sun May 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue May 27 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

Wed May 28 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sat May 31 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove Event & Concert Venue*

Sun June 1 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

*Not A Live Nation Date

ABOUT BREAKING BENJAMIN

Breaking Benjamin are no strangers to the upper echelons of the rock charts. Since bursting onto the scene with 2002’s Saturate, the band has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits, with ten songs hitting #1, numerous platinum and multi-platinum songs and albums, 8.5 billion combined streams worldwide and a social imprint of over 6.5 million — a testament to the band’s global influence and loyal fan base. Their most recent release, AURORA, gave Breaking Benjamin their 10th #1 song at rock radio with “Far Away ft. Scooter Ward.” Breaking Benjamin’s last studio album, EMBER debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and marked the multiplatinum band’s fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200, following 2015’s #1 debut for DARK BEFORE DAWN (Gold), 2009’s DEAR AGONY (Platinum) at #4 and 2006’s PHOBIA (Platinum) at #2. EMBER spun off two #1 hits at Active Rock Radio with “Red Cold River” and “Torn in Two.” AURORA and EMBER charted Top 10 across numerous countries worldwide and topping #1 charts across multiple genres, including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums.

ABOUT STAIND

Staind is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, Staind has released eight studio albums and twelve top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. Break the Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single, “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at number 1. In 2023, Staind released their first studio album in twelve years, Confessions of the Fallen, which debuted number 1 on Billboard’s Rock Album chart, and spawned two number 1 singles at rock radio.