ESC Editions Brings ‘I Spit On Your Grave’ (1978) Back to France in 4K “Cult Edition” Box Set!

Deja Vu LLC, has announced the release of Meir Zarchi’s cult classic ‘I Spit On Your Grave’ (1978), starring Camille Keaton, in a stunning 4K Box Set from ESC Editions, January 8th, 2025. This limited edition, titled I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE – CULT EDITION – COMBO UHD 4K + 2 BD, brings the controversial and powerful film back to France in unparalleled quality.
Synopsis: Jennifer, a journalist from New York, seeks solitude in an isolated countryside house to write her first novel. Her peace is shattered when she attracts the attention of four men, led by mechanic John. They trap her, subject her to brutal violence, and leave her for dead. Jennifer survives, and driven by a desire for revenge, she methodically hunts down her attackers with a newfound cruelty and determination.
