ESC Editions Brings ‘I Spit On Your Grave’ (1978) Back to France in 4K “Cult Edition” Box Set!

Deja Vu LLC, has announced the release of Meir Zarchi’s cult classic ‘I Spit On Your Grave’ (1978), starring Camille Keaton, in a stunning 4K Box Set from ESC Editions, January 8th, 2025. This limited edition, titled I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE – CULT EDITION – COMBO UHD 4K + 2 BD, brings the controversial and powerful film back to France in unparalleled quality.

Synopsis: Jennifer, a journalist from New York, seeks solitude in an isolated countryside house to write her first novel. Her peace is shattered when she attracts the attention of four men, led by mechanic John. They trap her, subject her to brutal violence, and leave her for dead. Jennifer survives, and driven by a desire for revenge, she methodically hunts down her attackers with a newfound cruelty and determination.

Bonus Features on HD Blu-Ray:

• Audio commentary by director Meir Zarchi

• Audio commentary by critic Joe Bob Briggs

• Introduction to the film by Clara Sebastiao

• “Growing up with I Spit on Your Grave”: a retrospective documentary (2019) (102 min)

• “A feminist revenge?”: an interview with Clara Sebastiao, journalist and archivist (25 min)

• “Jennifer’s journey”: a return to the location of “I Spit on Your Grave” with Michael Gingold (11 min)

• “The value of revenge”: an interview with Meir Zarchi (29 min)

• Alternative opening of the film

• Deleted scenes

• Terry Zarchi’s films in 8 mm

• Photo gallery of the film

• Behind-the-scenes photo gallery

• Theatrical trailer

• TV and radio spots

This collector’s edition is a must-have for fans and collectors, offering a comprehensive look at the film’s legacy and impact. Don’t miss the chance to own this piece of cinematic history.

For more information and to purchase the boxset, visit esc-distribution.com Website: ispitonyourgravemovies.com

IG: instagram.com/ispitonyourgravemovies

X: x.com/isoyg1978