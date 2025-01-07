International Delight Debuts ‘Love Is Blind’ Creamers and Iced Coffee Ahead of the Season 8 Premiere of the Hit Netflix Show!

Love may be blind, but taste buds don’t lie! International Delight, one of the leading coffee creamer and iced coffee brands known for its unique culture-driven collaborations, is teaming up with Netflix once again to launch a limited-edition line of Love is Blind Creamers and Iced Coffee: International Delight Chocolate Covered Strawberry Creamer and International Delight Wedding Cake Creamer and Iced Coffee. The latest pop culture-inspired line up from International Delight follows the successful rollout of the brand’s Bridgerton Creamers and Iced Coffee, which hit shelves last year.

Love is Blind is one of Netflix’s most talked about unscripted series. With new flavors hitting store shelves right ahead of the Love is Blind Season 8 premiere, airing on February 14, 2025, International Delight is delivering creamer and iced coffee flavors that pair perfectly with streaming the latest season with fellow flavor lovers and pop-culture fanatics.

Inspired by the romance that blossoms behind a wall, International Delight knows fans will fall in love with what’s on the inside (of your mug!). Flip up that golden cap and fill your golden goblet with indulgent flavors, including:

International Delight Wedding Cake Creamer and Iced Coffee: A slice is nice, but flavors of an entire wedding cake to pour and enjoy? That’s the catch of a lifetime. Indulge in notes of sweet, fluffy frosting and buttery-smooth vanilla – and happily ever after is yours.

A slice is nice, but flavors of an entire wedding cake to pour and enjoy? That’s the catch of a lifetime. Indulge in notes of sweet, fluffy frosting and buttery-smooth vanilla – and happily ever after is yours. International Delight Chocolate Covered Strawberry Creamer: When rich chocolate flavor meets delicate notes of ripe, fruity strawberry, the connection goes way beyond surface level attraction. Call it chemistry, or call it fate. One sip and you’ll know – you’ve revealed the one.

“On Love is Blind, what begins as an experiment could lead you to the love of your life and, like the show, International Delight is always looking for ways to help Creamer Nation fall for what’s inside,” said Jennifer Michuda, Sr. Director, Creamers at Danone North America. “Our partnership with Netflix’s Love is Blind to create unique creamers and iced coffee inspired by the show literally gives fans a taste of pop culture through delicious flavors that can’t be found anywhere else.”

International Delight continues to up the ante with flavors and formats, providing the next generation of coffee drinkers with new and exciting flavor experiences they can enjoy at home. With previous creamer and iced coffee partnerships, including Home Alone, Bridgerton, FRIENDS and The Grinch, fans are always on the brink of excitement to see what’s behind the pod wall.

True love lasts, but these flavors won’t! Grab your favorite International Delight Love is Blind Creamers and Iced Coffee for a limited time now at retailers nationwide.

About International Delight

Since 1987, International Delight® has been transforming cups of coffee into moments that foster joy, self-expression, and togetherness through one-of-a-kind, bold creamer flavors. The brand, which introduced the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer on the market, is on a mission to bring Creamer Nation flavors that deliver unparalleled delight in every drop and turn the room they leave for creamer into room to party. By uniting people with flavors that spark joy, International Delight brings people together over a cup of coffee, creating opportunities for connection, inclusion, and celebration. International Delight coffee creamers and iced coffees are available at grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets across the country. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com .