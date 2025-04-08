‘PLATINUM PRINCESS: The Story of Seka’ — The Documentary Every Fan Needs to See Before EXXXOTICA!

EXXXOTICA is heading to Rosemont, Illinois, this weekend! It’s that magical time of year when I find myself hitting the tightly packed convention center floor, my third year, to celebrate with fans, industry insiders, and professionals for my third year. As the event draws near, I have been gooning out to the star-studded guest list, as this year promises to be as entertaining as ever. To psych myself up, I decided to sit down and dive into a new documentary that caught my attention a few weeks back.

“PLATINUM PRINCESS: The Story of Seka” is a look at the life and career of one of, if not the most iconic names in adult entertainment. The film takes us through the early life of a child abandoned, blossoming into a modest teenage pageant winner turned high school bride. The documentary thrusts us into marital turmoil as a young woman liberates herself into a savvy businesswoman working in an Adult Bookstore.

Soon after, Seka finds herself in front of the camera, shooting loops in Boston for the shelves and machines she intends to stock at the shop back home, only to later become the face of an entire industry. Seka would go on to champion the rights of the whole gender.

Not for nothing, but I’m pushing 40 and struggle to inhale while tying my shoes. Seka was, is, and always will be built differently. She has more life experience in one chapter than the average person will write for themselves in their entire book.

Featuring interviews with Micky Lynn, Christy Canyon, Ginger Lynn, and adult film historian Patrick Palmer, Platinum Princess is a deep dive into Seka’s story as it has never been told. With a runtime of just over two hours, the film is an easy watch and will surely engage you from the opening title to the closing credits.

Casual and hardcore fans owe a huge debt of gratitude to this fantastic woman. In a culture that has become obsessed with branding and content creation, names like Jenna Jameson, Chloe, Tera Patrick, Gianna Michaels, Sara Jay, Sophie Dee, Angela White, Lisa Ann, and so many countless others have strolled to stardom on a pathway fashioned to perfection by the Platinum Princess. Check out the official trailer for this incredible documentary at this location. Most importantly, stay tuned as I report back on all of my shenanigans this weekend at “PLATINUM PRINCESS: The Story of Seka” — The Documentary Every Fan Needs to See Before EXXXOTICA, where I plan to meet the Platinum Princess herself and many more!