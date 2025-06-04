Steppin’ Out in Style This GHOSTBUSTERS DAY? — Grab Your Gear at Fun.com!

As we count down to Ghostbusters Day 2025, fans around the world are gearing up to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the original film’s release on June 8, 1984. This year’s festivities are set to take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, with events planned in various locations, including the iconic Hook & Ladder 8 firehouse in New York City. That got us to thinking…

Have you ever been in a rut? Just going through the motions — punching a clock at your 9-to-5, doom-scrolling on your phone — and wondering if there’s more to life? Then one day it hits you: you’ve always wanted more, and now’s the time to go for it.

You order all the essentials before you have time to second-guess yourself. Jumpsuit? Check. Proton Pack? Obviously. Ecto Goggles? On it. Ghost Trap? Done. You’re geared up and ready for your first gig as a member of your local GHOSTBUSTERS squad — until you look down and realize you forgot one crucial thing: shoes. Barefoot and panicking, you’re not exactly ready to face the paranormal.

Luckily, you can make a quick save by heading over to our friends at Fun.com to grab the perfect finishing touch for your parapsychologist uniform.

If you need a reminder about that “form of the Destructor” situation, you’ll love the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man hi-top shoes! Made of white faux leather, these shoes feature a double tongue design — a puffy Stay Puft face on top and his signature sailor shirt and red tie below. Navy rubber soles complete the look, giving you the perfect mix of style and the speed you need to follow your trusty PKE Meter!

Maybe high-tops aren’t your style. Maybe you’re after something bold, bright, and classic. In that case, the Slimer shoes are calling your name! Crafted from faux leather and suede, these neon green kicks come complete with four removable rubber charms and the iconic No-Ghost logo on the heels. The best part? Each shoe is embroidered with a Focused, Non-Terminal, Repeating Phantasm — that’s a Class 5 Full-Roaming Vapor for those just getting into the ghostbusting game.

True classics never go out of style. If you’re looking to kick your ghostbusting look up a notch, you’re in luck! Inspired by the iconic jumpsuits worn by the legendary crew, the Slime and Logo Shoe features a sturdy canvas body with faux leather green accents — a slick tribute to the ever-infamous ectoplasm — paired with the legendary Ghostbusters logo. Rubber soles give you solid footing as you bust through your daily grind, while the comfortable interior keeps you cool under pressure.

The real showstopper? Each shoe rocks an embroidered Ghostbusters logo patch on the side and — our favorite feature — interchangeable name tags on the tongue. That’s right: Venkman, Stantz, Zeddemore, or Spengler… you can rep a different OG Ghostbuster every time you lace up. Talk about crossing the streams — in style!

Whatever your needs, Fun.com has you covered with everything you need to dive into the world of paranormal investigations and eliminations, plus a legendary lineup of collectibles, clothing, costumes, and more to celebrate Ghostbusters and beyond!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.