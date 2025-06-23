Comedian JARED FREID Announces Dates For 2025 ‘The Table For One Tour’

Stand-up comedian, podcast host, and Netflix star Jared Freid is hitting the road with a brand-new standup show on his upcoming The Table For One Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the highly anticipated tour kicks off on October 24 and will bring Freid’s signature wit to cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Washington, DC, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Toronto, and more, before wrapping February 28 in Seattle, WA.

Following the success of his hit Netflix special 37 & Single, which climbed into Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched in the U.S. and Canada, and his 2024 The Family Business Tour, Freid is once again hitting the road. Instead of traveling with his parents on this trip, Jared is going at it alone… in Europe. This hour of standup is about the highlights and lowlights of traveling when you’re single and 40. Explaining the reasons you’re traveling alone to your parents. Telling your married friends it’s not the wild time they imagine. And figuring out why they don’t put enough ice in your drink abroad. This hour is for everyone: millennials, parents of the millennials, and the gen Z people who want a story from the ghost of single future.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with the general onsale beginning Wednesday, June 25 at 12PM local time at LiveNation.com.

THE TABLE FOR ONE TOUR DATES:

Fri Oct 24, 2025 | Washington, DC | Warner Theatre

Thu Nov 06, 2025 | Milwaukee, WI | Turner Hall Ballroom*

Fri Nov 07, 2025 | Minneapolis, MN | The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sat Nov 08, 2025 | Chicago, IL | Riviera Theater*

Fri Nov 14, 2025 | Durham, NC | Carolina Theatre*

Sat Nov 15, 2025 | Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Dec 4, 2025 | Royal Oak, MI | Royal Oak Music Theatre*

Fri Jan 09, 2026 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sat Jan 10, 2026 | Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Soundstage

Thur Jan 22, 2026 | Tampa, FL | Tampa Theatre*

Fri Jan 23, 2026 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

Sat Jan 24, 2026 | Charleston, SC | The Riviera Theater

Fri Jan 30, 2026 | Boston, MA | Wilbur Theatre*

Fri Feb 06, 2026 | Dallas, TX | House of Blues

Sat Feb 07, 2026 | Houston, TX | House of Blues

Fri Feb 13, 2026 | New York, NY | The Town Hall

Sat Feb 14, 2026 | Toronto, ON | Danforth Music Hall

Sat Feb 28, 2026 | Seattle, WA | Neptune

*Not a Live Nation Date

About Jared Freid

Jared Freid is a stand-up comedian and podcaster based out of New York City. His most recent stand up special, “37 & Single” premiered on Netflix in 2023 year to rave reviews and rose to the Top 10 most watched TV in the US and Canada on Netflix. In addition, The New York Times touted “In the crowded field of dating jokes, Jared Freid…distinguishes himself…”. With a strong focus on dating and relationships, Jared’s comedy reflects the ordinary daily thoughts of everyone you know, especially if you know a lot of millennials that are obsessing over dating apps, trying to be real adults, and worrying about their bodies. His prior special, “Socially Distanced… Of Course” premiered on YouTube in 2021. Jared recently voiced the comedic narrator role on Peacock’s popular reality show “Love Under Cover.” He has also appeared on a number of television programs, including multiple appearances on “The Tonight Show” and as a regular contributor on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network. Jared can be seen in the upcoming independent romantic comedy “31 Candles.”

In addition to his hectic touring schedule, Jared hosts two highly-rated weekly podcasts including his “JTrain Podcast”. The show has a cult following of loyal fans. Guests have included: Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Colin Quinn, Sal Vulcano, Bert Kreischer, Dave Attell, Michelle Wolf and more. It’s been called “A Dear Abby for Dudes,” which is why both men and women tune in religiously. Many of Jared’s fans say that his advice has helped them in their personal lives. Jared also co-hosts the popular podcast “U Up?” with Jordana Abraham of Betches, where they discuss their takes on modern dating with issues ranging from apps to hookups to relationships.

In 2019, Jared released his first full-length comedy album “Always a Momma Bear” through Virtual Comedy Network. The album debuted at #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts. Jared was also named a New Face of Comedy at the Just For Laugh’s comedy festival in 2017.