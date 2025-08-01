Tables, Ladders & Crabs: An Evening With Jeff & Matt Hardy at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore!

TNA Wrestling is teaming with Baltimore-based Jimmy’s Famous Seafood for an intimate Q&A and photo-opportunity session with reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys, on Thursday, August 14.

Fans are invited to a Q&A session with Jeff & Matt Hardy at the Baltimore restaurant, long known as a must-visit destination for pro wrestling fans, starting at 7 p.m.

The evening will kick off with a Q&A session with The Hardys, where fans can talk with the legendary tag-team about all things TNA Wrestling, and more. The event will wrap with a photo-opportunity session for select fans with the iconic duo.

Tickets for Tables, Ladders & Crabs: An Evening With Jeff & Matt Hardy are now on-sale at: jimmysfamousseafood.com.

Tables, Ladders & Crabs: An Evening With Jeff & Matt Hardy will kick-off TNA’s debut in Baltimore. On Friday & Saturday, August 15-16, TNA Wrestling presents back-to-back nights of high-energy, action-packed pro wrestling at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

The Friday night show on August 15 is the Emergence special, airing live on the TNA+ app. The Saturday, August 16 show will be a taping for TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs on AXS TV in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada.

The Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (formerly the UMBC Event Center) is located on the campus of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) in Catonsville, Maryland. It is the home of the UMBC Retrievers men’s and women’s basketball teams as well as the volleyball team.

All the TNA stars will be at the Baltimore shows, including Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic & Ryan Nemeth, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Mustafa Ali, Leon Slater and Knockouts such as Indi Hartwell, Masha Slamovich and others.

In addition, TNA World Champion Trick Williams and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne – both members of the NXT roster – will be at the Baltimore shows.

