JIMMY EAT WORLD Announce ‘Something(s) Loud’ EP, Drop First New Single “Failure”

As a band whose members grew up listening to their favorite music on physical media, JIMMY EAT WORLD only really consider their music “released” once it’s available in such forms. With that sentiment in mind, the Arizona quartet announce the pre-order for the Something(s) Loud EP, marking the vinyl debuts of formerly digital-only singles “Something Loud,”“Place Your Debts,” and a cover of Crooked Fingers’ “Call to Love” (featuring Bethany Cosentino), along with an acoustic version of “Something Loud” and a TW Walsh remix of “Place Your Debts.”

Rounding out the EP is a never-before-released track, “Failure,” (originally recorded in 2019 for the Surviving sessions — co-produced by Jimmy Eat World and Justin Meldal Johnsen and engineered/mixed by the band Failure’s co-founder and vocalist, Ken Andrews.

Reflecting on the songs that ultimately made it onto the EP, Jim Adkins explains, “By 2021, it felt like distancing restrictions were finally easing and we could get back on the road. Our Surviving album had barely been released before we were performing live again and reconnecting with fans. Coming out of the pandemic, it didn’t feel right to tour without offering something more, so we took the chance to share a few more tracks we’d been working on. At the time, it seemed like listeners were gravitating toward playlists rather than full albums, so we decided to meet them where they were.”

About “Failure”:

Ken Andrews breaks down the mixing process of “Failure.” (VIDEO) Following the success of the 2021 global livestream series, Phoenix Sessions, Jimmy Eat World reconnected with co-director Keith Koenig at Distiller Works for the official “Failure” music video. The lyrical arc of the song lent itself to the homemade 90s style skateboarding videos, reminiscent of the band’s formative years in Arizona. (WATCH HERE)

About “Something Loud”:

Produced by the band and Justin Meldel-Johnson, “Something Loud” has all the qualities that we come to expect of a Jimmy Eat World song: punchy, powerful guitar driven intro, instrumental dynamics, topped off by the earnest lyrics, with Jim Adkins exclaiming, “Do you still feel part of something loud?”

About “Place Your Debts”:

What began in a writing session with Clark Baechle (The Faint) and Denver Dalley (Desaparecidos), “Place Your Debts” transformed into a true Jimmy Eat World classic, opening with an eerie keyboard swell that’s slowly joined by an atmospheric instrumental backdrop for Adkins’ understated vocals and contemplative lyrics. Co-produced by the band and Justin Meldal-Johnsen.

About “Call to Love”:

“Call to Love” is a song written by Eric Bachman for his project, Crooked Fingers. Recorded Live in 2020 & featuring singer Bethany Cosentino from the indie-rock duo Best Coast.

The Something(s) Loud art was created by Nick Steinhardt of 23in, the architect behind 2019’s Surviving album packaging.

The Something(s) Loud EP will drop on Friday, November 14, 2025, via the band’s own Exotic Location Recordings. Standard vinyl and a limited number of signed copies are available for pre-order exclusively through the band’s webstore. Pre-order (HERE).

Stay tuned to JimmyEatWorld.com for more big plans coming from the band in 2026!

JIMMY EAT WORLD SOMETHING(S) LOUD EP

1. Something Loud (VIDEO)

2. Failure (VIDEO)

3. Place Your Debts (VIDEO)

4.Something Loud (Acoustic Version) (VIDEO)

5. Call to Love (featuring Bethany Cosentino) (VIDEO)

6. Place Your Debts (TW Walsh Remix) (VIDEO)

RELEASE DATE: NOVEMBER 14, 2025

ABOUT JIMMY EAT WORLD:

Jimmy Eat World, one of the most successful alternative-rock bands of their generation, consist of lead vocalist-guitarist Jim Adkins, guitarist Tom Linton, bassist Rick Burch and drummer Zach Lind. Friends since high school, the Mesa, Arizona-based quartet achieved their commercial breakthrough with several singles from their 2001 album, Bleed American. The biggest among them was “The Middle,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart and peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, where it spent 33 weeks total. The RIAA-certified platinum song joined Spotify’s Billions Club late last year. Futures, their follow-up to BA, featured “Pain,” which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. In October 2019, the band released their tenth album, the critically acclaimed Surviving, which became one of three chapters in their 2021 globally streamed series Phoenix Sessions, also including Futures (Chapter V) and Clarity (Chapter III) and performed in their entirety (available on YouTube here).

