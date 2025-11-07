NO DOUBT Adds Final 2026 Shows to Sold-Out Sphere Residency

Beloved global icons No Doubt — comprised of Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young — have added six final 2026 shows to their highly anticipated No Doubt Live at Sphere residency in response to ongoing fan demand. The newly announced shows will take place on June 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13, following the previously announced sold-out dates – May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 21, 23, 24, 27, 29, and 30. With the added shows, the residency now stands at 18 performances.

The forthcoming Sphere dates have heralded a welcome return for the Southern California natives whose songs have dominated radio stations globally for the last three and a half decades. Indeed, No Doubt’s remarkable catalog has cemented the group as one of the most celebrated bands of their generation, as influential on culture today as they were when they first hit the airwaves in 1995.

Sphere’s next-generation technologies include the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

TICKETS: To participate in the No Doubt’s Artist Presale for the newly added dates on Wednesday, November 12 at 12 pm PT, you must sign up at https://livemu.sc/nodoubt by Monday, November 10 at 10 pm PT. No codes are needed – access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Remaining tickets will be available during the general on sale starting Friday, November 14 at 12 pm PT at ticketmaster.com.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Concert & VIP Hotel Experience Package partner for No Doubt’s final six shows at Sphere, with the Vibee presale beginning November 7, 2025 at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET, ahead of the general public onsale. All Concert & Hotel Experience packages include a choice of GA floor or reserved seating at Sphere, a collectible laminate and lanyard, and a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas – the only resort connected to Sphere. Vibee VIP Package holders will enjoy added perks, including priority entry to Sphere with early access for floor ticket holders, an exclusive No Doubt gift bag, luxury motorcoach transport to and from the airport, priority entry to the No Doubt fan pop-up at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and more. In addition to hotel-inclusive packages, VIP Experience Packages will also be available for guests who do not require accommodations starting November 12, 2025 at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET. For more information and access to tickets through Vibee’s packages, on sale now, please visit nodoubt.vibee.com.

NO DOUBT — LIVE AT SPHERE

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Thursday, May 21, 2026 (MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND)

Saturday, May 23, 2026 (MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND)

Sunday, May 24, 2026 (MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND)

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 – NEW DATE

Friday, June 5, 2026 – NEW DATE

Saturday, June 6, 2026 – NEW DATE

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 – NEW DATE

Friday, June 12, 2026 – NEW DATE

Saturday, June 13, 2026 – NEW DATE