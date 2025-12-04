HBO is shining a spotlight on one of the most influential bands of the nineties with the debut of “Music Box: Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately,” the newest entry in the acclaimed documentary series created by Bill Simmons. Directed by Amy Scott, known for “Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken,” the film premieres Thursday, December 18 from 9:00 to 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.

“Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?” traces the band’s meteoric rise and the intense pressure that followed their breakout moment. The film centers on frontman Adam Duritz and the emotional fallout that came with the massive success of the group’s debut album “August and Everything After.” Their single “Mr. Jones,” which captured the ache for visibility and connection, launched them into overnight fame and thrust Duritz into a world that demanded constant attention at the exact moment he was losing his anonymity.

The documentary explores how Duritz navigated mental health struggles, creative expectations, and the fear of losing himself while the band became a global household name. That turmoil poured into their follow-up album “Recovering the Satellites,” a raw and urgent record that reflected both the weight of sudden celebrity and Duritz’s refusal to dilute his artistic voice.

Through candid interviews with current and former bandmembers, as well as friends and musical peers, the film captures the emotional high wire of creating meaningful art under the glare of fame. Rare archival footage and personal photographs help shape a vivid portrait of a band caught between visibility and vulnerability. It is a story of creative defiance, the cost of renown, and the desire to hold on to something true.

Featured participants include Adam Duritz, David Bryson, Charlie Gillingham, David Immerglück, Matt Malley, and Dan Vickrey, along with appearances from Chris Martin, Mary Louise Parker, Cyndi Lauper, Jeff Ross, Steve Kerr, music historian Rob Harvilla, and writer David Wild.

The documentary is presented by HBO Documentary Films in association with Ringer Films and Shark Pig Studios. It is directed by Amy Scott with producers Jonathan Lynch and Brian Morrow and co-producer Magdalena Munao. Geoff Chow, Sean Fennessey, and Adam Gibbs serve as co-executive producers. Bill Simmons, Jody Gerson, and Marc Cimino are executive producers, with Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Tina Nguyen executive producing for HBO.

“Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?” headlines the newest slate of “Music Box” films arriving throughout December. The collection, which began in 2021, continues its mission to examine pivotal figures and moments in music history.

Other titles in this installment include:

• “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley” on December 4. Directed by Amy Berg, the film examines the life, singular talent, and tragic death of Jeff Buckley through rare archival material and deeply personal testimony.



• “Wizkid: Long Live Lagos” on December 11. Directed by Karam Gill, this documentary follows Wizkid’s ascension to global superstardom and explores how he has reshaped cultural identity, African representation, and modern pop.



• “Happy And You Know It” on December 25. Directed by Penny Lane, this film offers a joyful look into the world of toddler pop and examines why children’s music resonates so powerfully while exploring the growing influence of AI in the genre.