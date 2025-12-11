SUMMER OF ‘99 AND BEYOND FESTIVAL Returns in 2026 with CREED and Limp Bizkit as Co-Headliners

Rock fans, are you ready? Multi-platinum giants CREED and Limp Bizkit are joining forces to headline the 3rd Annual Summer of ‘99 and Beyond Festival on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19 at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, IL.

The two bands, who famously clashed during the summer of 2000, are officially putting old tensions behind them for one of the most anticipated live rock events of 2026.

This two-day blowout delivers a stacked lineup of platinum-selling heavyweights and rising rock voices. On Saturday, July 18, Limp Bizkit will top the bill with support from Cypress Hill, Sevendust, Kittie, and Puddle of Mudd on the “Higher” Main Stage. The “Are You Ready” Side Stage will feature Magnolia Park, The Pretty Wild, Slay Squad, and more. On Sunday, July 19, CREED will close the festival with Bush, Mammoth, Candlebox, and Hoobastank on the Main Stage, while the Side Stage hosts Sleep Theory, Big Wreck, The Verve Pipe, and Ashes of Billy.

Now in its third year and following two previous sellouts, the Summer of ‘99 and Beyond Festival has grown into a true destination event for rock loyalists. With two days of performances, fan activations, exclusive merch, and unique festival experiences, the 2026 edition is shaping up to be the biggest yet.

TICKETS: Two-day tickets will be available starting with Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, December 16 at 10am CST. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, December 19 at 10 AM CST at summerof99festival.com.

VIP OFFERING: VIP upgrades include access to an exclusive lounge featuring private bars with signature cocktails, a dedicated merch stand, a commemorative laminate, charging stations, and a 360° photo booth. Guests will also enjoy Red Carpet Entry with a photo moment, a concierge text service for questions throughout the weekend, and more premium perks designed to elevate the festival experience. More information can be found at summerof99festival.com.

Saturday, July 18

“Higher” Main Stage

Limp Bizkit

Cypress Hill

Sevendust

Kittie

Puddle of Mudd

“Are You Ready” Side Stage

Magnolia Park

The Pretty Wild

Slay Squad

Sunday, July 19

“Higher” Main Stage

CREED

Bush

Mammoth

Candlebox

Hoobastank

“Are You Ready” Side Stage

Sleep Theory

Big Wreck

The Verve Pipe

Ashes Of Billy

ABOUT CREED:

GRAMMY® and American Music Award–winning rock band CREED formed in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1994. With more than one billion Spotify streams across hits such as “Higher,” “My Sacrifice,” “One Last Breath,” “With Arms Wide Open,” and “My Own Prison,” their music continues to resonate with new generations.

Nearly 30 years later, the songs crafted by vocalist Scott Stapp, guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips remain essential to modern rock and alternative music.

CREED’s 1997 debut My Own Prison stands among the most successful rock breakthroughs of the late ’90s. Its successors, Human Clay (1999) and Weathered (2001), both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with Human Clay earning RIAA Diamond certification for more than 11 million U.S. sales—placing the band among a rare class that includes Van Halen, Guns N’ Roses, and Metallica. Their 2009 reunion album Full Circle debuted at No. 1 on the Top Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative charts and No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

After an eleven-year hiatus, CREED officially reunited in July 2023. Their announcement as headliners for two ‘Summer of ’99’ cruise festivals in April 2024 sold out immediately, setting the stage for a major resurgence. The band followed with more than 60 tour dates in 2024 and another 30 dates in 2025, including their own two-day land-based festival—drawing record-breaking crowds and firmly reestablishing CREED at the forefront of the rock mainstream.