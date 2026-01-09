“Puppy Bowl XXII” Goes Bigger Than Ever With 150 Dogs and a First-Ever Senior Matchup!

Puppy Bowl, the original and longest running call-to-adoption television event, returns for its 22nd year on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 2:00PM ET/11:00AM PT and will simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max and discovery+.

This year’s three-hour sports spectacular includes a record-breaking 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands and will feature heartwarming adoption stories and show-stopping matchups. Referee Dan Schachner returns for his 15th year to oversee the action, ensuring fair play as these furry athletes compete for championship glory and their forever homes.

“Puppy Bowl XXII celebrates the spirit of the underdog with a gameday celebration that combines the excitement of a sports matchup with uplifting adoption stories,” said Joseph Boyle, Head of Content, Discovery Channel. “By introducing new segments like our senior spotlight and enhancing fan-favorite elements, we are creating a deeper connection to our audience and delivering the most entertaining sports spectacular on television.”

The show starts with Schachner rounding up players at the MARRIOTT BONVOY Puppy Bowl Hotel as they get ready for the big game. Then, the action begins at PROGRESSIVE® Stadium when the PEDIGREE® Starting Lineup sprint through the spirit tunnel to take the field. Reigning champions Team Fluff will send players including Benito (Siberian Husky-Chihuahua from Puerto Rico) and Showgirl (Chow Chow-Rottweiler) to defend their title. Meanwhile, Lobster Roll (Bulldog-Border Collie), Brûlée (Boston Terrier-French Bulldog), and Miso (American Cattle Dog-Beagle) will compete to bring the coveted WALMART “Lombarky” trophy to Team Ruff. As the game unfolds, one standout pup will earn the prestigious BISSELL® MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) title while another will claim the SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. Underdog Award.

Fifteen special needs dogs, including Wynonna, a determined pup with only three-legs, and Eleanor, who is both deaf and vision-impaired, will also compete to prove that nothing can hold them back.

For the first time ever, Puppy Bowl will spotlight senior dogs in a special exhibition game, as Team Oldies and Team Goldies go head-to-head in the all-new Pro-Dog Halftime Showdown. Additional new elements include an inside look at shelter staff cheering on their puppy players and a spirited Barking Lot Tailgate party hosted by RAISING CANE’S CHICKEN FINGERS, with special appearances by Todd Graves, Owner and Founder, and his dog Cane III.

Throughout the game, SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. “Pup Close and Personal” segments will share the inspiring backstories of some of the all-star athletes. Social media influencer Isabel Klee, also known as SimonSits, introduces her new foster, a senior dog that will take the field in the halftime senior matchup game, and shares how her socialization efforts will help give the pup a better chance at finding their forever home. In another highlight, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir trains Button, a Boston Terrier-Beagle from Nickel City Canine Rescue, at Highmark Stadium to test out the pup’s agility, speed and raw skills before the big game while also sharing his personal story on the importance of adoption.

Fan-favorite elements, including the Adoptables segments featuring puppies available for adoption during the game, sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks providing play-by-play commentary, puppy cheer squads hyping up the crowd, kittens watching the game from the TEMPTATIONS™ Skybox, and the WISDOM PANEL™ pet DNA test results that provide insights into each player’s breed mix and other unique traits will be featured throughout the game.

Before the big game, the Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff Show will air at 1PM ET/ 10AM PT. Dan Schachner and lead puppy trainer Victoria Schade will scout ten prospects on the all-new practice field, testing their mettle in a Puppy Combine before selecting the top pick in the Puppy Bowl Draft. The show will also check in with BISSELL Pet Foundation to see how they are continuing to make an impact with their adoption initiatives and as they prepare to send their puppy Dan from their partner shelter, SPCA of Southwest Michigan, to compete in Puppy Bowl XXII.

Audiences can join the conversation on social media with #PuppyBowl, and by following Animal Planet on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok, as well as Puppy Bowl on Facebook for more updates.

For more information on the participating pups, to view the full photo gallery, and to vote on which pup should win the WALMART and PEDIGREE® Pupularity Playoffs, please visit PuppyBowl.com.

Official Puppy Bowl XXII sponsors include BISSELL HOMECARE, INC, MARRIOTT BONVOY (Aloft, Element Hotels, Residence Inn and TownePlace Suites), PEDIGREE®, PROGRESSIVE®, RAISING CANE’S CHICKEN FINGERS, SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC., TEMPTATIONS™, WALMART, WISDOM PANEL™, and YREFY.

Puppy Bowl XXII is produced for Animal Planet by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.