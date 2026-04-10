Kenji Tanigaki’s Action Thriller “THE FURIOUS” Shifts U.S. Theatrical Release Date to June 12th

Fans of action cinema take note: “The Furious” is changing its release plans, with the explosive martial arts thriller now set to hit U.S. theaters on Friday, June 12.

Directed by Kenji Tanigaki, the film stars Xie Miao, Joe Taslim, Yang Enyou, Brian Le, and Joey Iwanaga. Tanigaki is well known to action fans for his work as a fight choreographer and director, while Taslim remains a major draw for genre audiences thanks to standout performances in films like “The Raid” and “Mortal Kombat.” Written by Mak Tin Shu, Lei Zhilong, Shum Kwan Sin, and Frank Hui, “The Furious” is produced by Bill Kong, Shan Tam, and Frank Hui.

Synopsis: After the daughter of Wang Wei (Xie Miao) is kidnapped by a criminal network and he receives no help from the corrupt police, Wei sets out on a rampage to find her himself. His only ally is Navin (Joe Taslim) – a relentless journalist whose wife has mysteriously disappeared. Fueled by a furious vengeance, the unlikely duo ruthlessly fights against the kidnappers in this explosive martial arts showdown.

Rated R for strong bloody violence and language, “The Furious” has a runtime of 113 minutes. Don’t miss it!