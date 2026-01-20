A$AP ROCKY Takes “DON’T BE DUMB” Global With 42-Date 2026 World Tour

Multi-hyphenate artist, entrepreneur, actor, and fashion icon A$AP Rocky announces his 2026 tour, Don’t Be Dumb World Tour. The 42-date tour, promoted by Live Nation, will be fans first chance to hear DON’T BE DUMB live, Rocky’s first full-length release in eight years — listen HERE.

Don’t Be Dumb World Tour kicks off in North America on May 27th at United Center in Chicago, and hits major cities including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and Houston’s Toyota Center, before wrapping up on July 11th at Prudential Center in New Jersey. The tour then arrives in Europe and the UK from August through September, kicking off in Brussels, Belgium at ING Arena on August 25th. Stops include London, Milan, Germany, Sweden, and more, before wrapping in Paris, France at Accor Arena on September 30th.

The global general on sale will go live on 1/27 at 9:00 AM local time at ASAPROCKY.COM.

ARTIST PRESALE TICKETS: To participate in A$AP Rocky’s Artist Presale in North America on Friday, January 23rd at 10:00AM local time, you must sign up at livemu.sc/asaprocky by Wednesday, January 21st at 10:00PM ET. Artist Presales for this tour are hosted by multiple ticketing sites but anyone who signs up can join the sale. For Artist Presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed – access is tied to your account. Artist Presales hosted on other sites may require a code for access. The EU/UK Artist Presale begins Wednesday, January 21 at 9:00AM local time (PW: DONTBEDUMB).

CASH APP VISA CARD PRESALE TICKETS: Cash App Card customers will receive the first chance to purchase tickets to the Don’t Be Dumb Tour with an exclusive presale for U.S. dates only:

Beginning Wednesday, January 21st at 10:00 AM local time, Cash App Card cardholders can unlock access to the exclusive premium tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit https://cash.app/card/presales

In addition to the Cash App Card Presale, fans who purchase tour merchandise using their Cash App Card will receive a free commemorative Don’t Be Dumb album vinyl featuring an exclusive, limited edition design (while supplies last)

Fans can now customize their Cash App Card with exclusive stamps designed by A$AP Rocky to create a unique card design just in time for the concert.

VIP Packages: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to a behind the scenes tour, exclusive access to a private pre-show VIP Club Lounge, limited-edition VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com in North America and vipnation.eu in Europe and the UK.

The announcement comes on the heels of Rocky’s fourth studio album, DON’T BE DUMB, released last Friday. As Rocky’s first album in nearly 8 years, DON’T BE DUMB “not only rewards patience but adds new wrinkles to the rapper’s approach — an evolved relationship with melody and a wiser lyrical slant,” saysBillboard.

An unprecedented hype led up to DON’T BE DUMB’s release, surpassing 1 million pre-saves on Spotify, making it hip-hop’s most pre-saved album on the platform. This hype was built through a massive past year for Rocky, in which he starred in two A24-produced feature films — Highest 2 Lowest directed by Spike Lee, and the Golden-Globe-winning If I Had Legs I’d Kick You directed by Mary Bronstein. Rocky also served asco-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, was announced as the creative director for Ray-Ban, and was appointed as Chanel’s new house ambassador.

DON’T BE DUMB WORLD TOUR 2026 DATES

North America

Wed, May 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri, May 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Sun, May 31 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon, Jun 1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue, Jun 2 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu, Jun 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Sun, Jun 7 – New York, NY – The Governors Ball*

Mon, Jun 8 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu, Jun 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri, Jun 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun, Jun 14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Mon, Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Thu, Jun 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri, Jun 19 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat, Jun 20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue, Jun 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Thu, Jun 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri, Jun 26 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat, Jun 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tue, Jun 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed, Jul 1 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri, Jul 3 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat, Jul 4 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Wed, Jul 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat, Jul 11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Europe & UK

Tue, Aug 25 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena

Thu, Aug 27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Sun, Aug 30 – London, UK – O2 Arena

Wed, Sep 2 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Fri, Sep 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sat, Sep 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Tue, Sep 8 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Thu, Sep 10 – Milan, Italy – I-DAYS*

Fri, Sep 11 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sun, Sep 13 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

Wed, Sep 16 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Fri, Sep 18 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sun, Sep 20 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

Mon, Sep 21 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Thu, Sep 24 – Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arena

Fri, Sep 25 – Kaunas, Lithuania – Zalgiris Arena

Mon, Sep 28 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed, Sep 30 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

* Festival performance

About A$AP Rocky

Multi-hyphenated artist, entrepreneur, actor and fashion icon A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, has taken the world by storm since his emergence in 2011. Rocky has continued to dominate the music industry by clocking over 25 billion total streams to date. In addition, his music videos have earned a staggering 5 billion combined views on YouTube.

In 2018, with two critically acclaimed, #1 debuts on the Billboard 200 for freshman & sophomore albums,LONG.LIVE.A$AP and AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP, Rocky released his highly-anticipated third studio album,TESTING, which has garnered over 1 billion streams worldwide, landing at #1 on the iTunes charts in 16 countries upon release. In August of 2019, Rocky dropped hit single “Babushka Boi.”

Most recently, Rocky released his fourth studio album DON’T BE DUMB to unprecedented global demand, reaching over 1 million pre-saves on Spotify with over 130k vinyls sold before release. Rocky’s first project in 8 years features cover art by the visionary filmmaker and illustrator Tim Burton and features from BossMan Dlow, Brent Faiyaz, Danny Elfman, Doechii, Gorillaz, Jessica Pratt, Jon Batiste, Slay Squad, Thundercat, Tyler, The Creator, Westside Gunn, and will.i.am.

Rocky co-chaired the 2025 Met Gala with the theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” showing off a full wardrobe of his own passion project and brand AWGE. The same year saw Rocky demonstrate his incredible acting prowess in two films produced by A24 — Highest 2 Lowest directed by Spike Lee and the Golden-Globe-winning If I Had Legs I’d Kick You directed by Mary Bronstein.

A$AP Rocky is currently the Creative Director of both Ray-Ban and PUMA and has been a part of many high-profile commercial campaigns including Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Chanel, Gucci, Courvoisier, Dior, Mercedes Benz, Guess and Fenty Skin. Rocky’s creative agency AWGE has launched partnerships with Marine Serre, Amina Muaddi, Selfridges, JW Anderson, MTV, and more. In addition, AWGE has launched the careers of notable artists such as Playboi Carti, slowthai, Smooky MarGielaa, and more. In June of 2025, AWGE put on their second annual Paris Fashion Week show to rave reviews.