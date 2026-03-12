beabadoobee Teams with The Marías for Dreamy New Single “All I Did Was Dream Of You”

beabadoobee has made her highly anticipated return, teaming up GRAMMY nominated best new artist The Marías for a new single titled ‘‘All I Did Was Dream Of You.” The song is the result of a longtime mutual creative admiration between María Zardoya and Bea and arrives alongside a stunning video co-directed by longtime collaborator Jake Erland + Lithuanian director AboveGround that was shot on location in and around Vilnius, Lithuania in January. PRESS HERE to listen and watch the official video for “All I Did Was Dream Of You (feat. The Marías).”

beabadoobee has also signed a new global partnership with longtime label partner Dirty Hit and Interscope.

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Beatrice Laus has emerged as British alternative music icon across three acclaimed albums and five diverse EPs. She has garnered multiple BRIT Award and BBC Sound Of nominations, won NME’s Radar Award and was named to the prestigious TIME100 Next List whilst amassing over 10 billion streams worldwide and appearing as the face of brand campaigns for Miu Miu, SKIMS, Guess Jeans, Calvin Klein, Coach, Ray Ban, Adidas, Clarks, MAC Cosmetics and more.

“All I Did Was Dream Of You” is beabadoobee’s first new single since her critically-acclaimed third studio albumThis Is How Tomorrow Moves became her first record to reach number 1 on the UK Official Album Chart in 2024. This Is How Tomorrow Moves followed her beloved debut Fake It Flowers (2020) and the fantastical Beatopia (2022).

beabadoobee has also contributed the new song “Say Yes” to HELP (2), the collaborative album project by War Child released last week. Across one special week in November 2025 musicians, including Bea, Arctic Monkeys, Olivia Rodrigo and many more, came together to create a new record whose proceeds go to War Child’s work to protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children living through conflict around the world. PRESS HEREfor more information.

