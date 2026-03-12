REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Revealed For March 13th Episode!

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, MARCH 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with Gov. Josh Shapiro, Democratic governor of Pennsylvania and author of the new book “Where We Keep the Light: Stories From a Life of Service.” This week’s panel discussion includes Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director under President Trump and author of the new book “All The Wrong Moves: How Three Catastrophic Decisions Led to the Rise of Trump”; and Lloyd Blankfein, former CEO of Goldman Sachs and author of the book “Streetwise: Getting to and Through Goldman Sachs.”

Mediaite said “In the age of independent-minded content creators, Maher can be easily recognized as a pioneer – and one of the only independents who continues to thrive. His show also remains a coveted spot for any political commentator and heck, who else can say that he is regularly cited in a positive light by both Fox and MS NOW?”

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022). First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than 20 years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy® nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.