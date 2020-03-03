BUSH To Release ‘The Kingdom’ Album In May 2020

Iconic multi-platinum rock band BUSH announce the May 2020 release of their eagerly-anticipated new album, The Kingdom, today. Fans can get a look at what to expect from the fiery rock record with the release of its hard-charging lead track “Flowers On A Grave” – out on all DSPs tomorrow and available for an early listen HERE.

“We are really proud of The Kingdom,” says BUSH vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Gavin Rossdale. “It’s as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle – old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom.”

The announcement follows a barrage of new activity from the resurgent superstars this past week as they set the stage for what is shaping up to be their biggest year yet.

On Friday, BUSH premiered “Flowers On A Grave” in front of a sold-out crowd of their most rabid, hardcore fans at their special Las Vegas underplay at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes (or ears) as the rollercoaster ride continued Saturday night in Reno, NV where Rossdale jumped on stage with Benjamin Burnley and Breaking Benjamin to surprise a sold-out crowd of 7,000 people at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center with a rousing rendition of the Alice In Chains classic, “Would.”

The surprises continue this week as BUSH and Breaking Benjamin have just announced their big summer US major market shed tour. This past weekend’s performance perhaps foreshadowing one of this summer’s best tours for big rock hits, which will also feature Canadian hitmakers Theory of a Deadman, who are enjoying their recent No. 1 at Active Rock Radio with their latest smash, “History of Violence.”

For BUSH, all this recent action is the launchpad that sets up today’s album announcement and tomorrow’s release of their new single.

The pensive and pummeling “Flowers On A Grave,” co-produced by Erik Ron and Rossdale himself, is the dynamic follow-up to BUSH’s cinematic “Bullet Holes,” heard by audiences all over the world atop the end credits to the international blockbuster, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Watch the mesmerizing Jesse Davey-directed visual for “Bullet Holes” HERE, which features a fierce BUSH performance interspersed with footage from the action thriller. Produced by Tyler Bates (John Wick 1 & 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Deadpool 2), “Bullet Holes” will also be featured on BUSH’s forthcoming buzzed-about new LP, The Kingdom.

BUSH TOUR DATES WITH BREAKING BENJAMIN:

July 15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 18 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

July 21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 23 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 24 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

July 26 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

July 27 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center

July 29 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 30 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 1 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 2 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 4 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 6 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 10 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 11 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 13 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 24 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

August 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 29 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Amphitheater

August 31 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 2 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

September 6 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 8 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Date TBA – St. Louis, MO

VIP packages and tickets for BUSH’s artist presale will be available March 4 starting at 10 AM local time at BUSHofficial.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning March 6 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

