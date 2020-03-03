Pop Evil To Hit The Road On ‘The Versatile Tour’

POP EVIL has announced an all-new North American tour today that will kick off this spring. Dates will begin on May 8 in Toronto, hitting markets throughout Canada and the U.S. before concluding on June 27 in Detroit, Michigan, the band’s home state. Along the way, POP EVIL will make a highlighted appearance at Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, OH, on May 17.

“We are so ready to get back on tour to see all our diehard fans across North America,”says vocalist Leigh Kakaty. “We’re also very excited to debut and play some new material! The Versatile Tour will showcase some young up-and-coming rock bands; it will be one helluva rock show.”

The artist Pre-Sale/VIP starts today at noon local time and will run through Thursday, March 5, at 10 PM local time. Fans can use the code “WORK2020” when purchasing tickets at popevil.com.

The Citi/Live Nation pre-sale will run from Wednesday, March 4, at 10 AM local through Thursday, March 5 at 10 PM local time. The Blabbermouth pre-sale will run from Wednesday, March 4, at 10 AM local through Thursday, March 5, at 10 PM local time.

General on-sale will be this Friday, March 6, at 10 AM local.

POP EVIL TOUR DATES:

MAY 08, TORONTO, ON @ VELVET UNDERGROUND

MAY 09, OTTAWA, ON @ BRONSON CENTRE

MAY 10, KINGSTON, ON @ ALE HOUSE

MAY 12, QUEBEC CITY, QC @ L’ANTI BAR & SPECTACLES

MAY 14, PORTLAND, ME @ AURA

MAY 15, BALTIMORE, MD @ SOUND STAGE

MAY 16, ATLANTIC CITY, NJ @ ANCHOR ROCK CLUB

MAY 17, COLUMBUS, OH @ SONIC TEMPLE

MAY 19, ASHEVILLE, NC @ THE ORANGE PEEL

MAY 20, ATLANTA, GA @ BUCKHEAD THEATER

MAY 22, CHARLOTTE, NC @ THE UNDERGROUND

MAY 23, ORLANDO, FL @ HOUSE OF BLUES

MAY 24, TAMPA, FL @ THE ORPHEUM

MAY 27, NASHVILLE, TN @ BROOKLYN BOWL

MAY 28, NEW ORLEANS, LA @ HOUSE OF BLUES

MAY 29, HOUSTON, TX @ WAREHOUSE LIVE (BIG ROOM)

MAY 30, DALLAS, TX @ GAS MONKEY LIVE!

JUN 01, GRAND JUNCTION, CO @ MESA THEATER

JUN 02, SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ THE DEPOT

JUN 03, BOISE, ID @ KNITTING FACTORY CONCERT HOUSE

JUN 04, SEATTLE, WA @ THE SHOWBOX

JUN 06, SPOKANE, WA @ KNITTING FACTORY CONCERT HOUSE

JUN 07, KAMLOOPS, BC @ CACTUS JACK’S NIGHTCLUB

JUN 09, CALGARY, AB @ THE GATEWAY

JUN 10, GRAND PRARIE, AB @ BETTER THAN FRED’S

JUN 12, REGINA, SK @ THE EXCHANGE

JUN 13, MINOT, ND @ THE ORIGINAL

JUN 15, DES MOINES, IA @ WOOLY’S

JUN 17, DENVER, CO @ SUMMIT THEATER

JUN 18, KANSAS CITY, MO @ THE TRUMAN

JUN 19, EVANSVILLE, IN @ KC’S MARINA POINT

JUN 20, MADISON, WI @ THE SYLVEE

JUN 21, MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ VARSITY THEATER

JUN 24, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK @ DIAMOND BALLROOM

JUN 25, LINCOLN, NE @ BOURBON THEATER

JUN 26, CHICAGO, IL @ BOTTOM LOUNGE

JUN 27, DETROIT, MI @ ST ANDREW’S HALL

Support will come from Joyous Wolf, Brkn Love, JunkBunny, Like Machines, and Stuck on Planet Earth on select dates. The new tour dates will be the first return to the road for the band, who wrapped up a few dates closing out 2019 and starting 2020 on a short headline run.

Kakaty and co have been hard at work in Los Angeles this winter, putting the finishing touches on the yet to be titled new L.P. due later this year. The band has teamed up with a team of producers and are eager to release new music. The latest effort will be the anticipated follow up to their S/T album that came out in 2018 to some high critical praise with outlets like LOUDWIRE saying, “their self-titled effort continues that delivers a solid top-to-bottom listen.”

S/T featured standout tracks like “Waking Lions,” & “Be Legendary” which both landed on the U.S. Billboard Mainstream Rock Song Of The Year Charts for 2018 & 2019.

Kakaty continues, “We have been grinding away, narrowing down 30 written songs to the top picks… We are in the final stretch of making music. We have a few completely finished! We have been working with multiple producers that fit each song’s dynamic, and we can’t wait to unleash these new songs to the world.”

